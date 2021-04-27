These Are the Best & Worst Entry-Level Jobs in 2021

The job market is never really great, but it's certainly trickier amidst a pandemic. Financial advice site WalletHub has a history of telling early career job seekers what positions are the most promising to apply to, and this year's report has just been released.

To determine the best entry-level jobs in the nation, WalletHub identified 108 common entry-level positions and ranked them based on 12 key metrics in three major categories: immediate opportunity, growth potential, and job hazards. In other words, the company asked questions like: Are there plenty of open roles right now? Is the starting salary adequate? How will the job growth look over the next decade? Is the position good for your body and soul?

Whether you're graduating this spring, finishing up a gap year, or realizing you need a career change, here are the best and worst entry-level jobs to consider applying to right now, according to the report.

