These Are the Best & Worst Entry-Level Jobs in 2021
It's never too late to rescind that job app.
The job market is never really great, but it's certainly trickier amidst a pandemic. Financial advice site WalletHub has a history of telling early career job seekers what positions are the most promising to apply to, and this year's report has just been released.
To determine the best entry-level jobs in the nation, WalletHub identified 108 common entry-level positions and ranked them based on 12 key metrics in three major categories: immediate opportunity, growth potential, and job hazards. In other words, the company asked questions like: Are there plenty of open roles right now? Is the starting salary adequate? How will the job growth look over the next decade? Is the position good for your body and soul?
Whether you're graduating this spring, finishing up a gap year, or realizing you need a career change, here are the best and worst entry-level jobs to consider applying to right now, according to the report.
MORE: This Map Shows Which States Are the Best for Working from Home
The Worst Entry-Level Jobs in 202125. Consumer Loan Officer
24. Buyer
23. Consumer Loan Servicing Clerk
22. Electronics Assembler
21. Technical Writer
20. Tax Accountant
19. Teller
18. Claims Processing Clerk
17. Computer Numeric Control Machine Programmer
16. Automotive Mechanic
15. Cost Accountant
14. Architectural Drafter
13. Electrician
12. Tool and Die Maker
11. Machinist
10. Mechanical Drafter
9. Aircraft Painter
8. Emergency Dispatcher
7. Sheetmetal Mechanic
6. Carpenter
5. Building Inspector
4. Refinery Operator
3. Floor Assembler
2. Boilermaker
1. Welder
The Best Entry-Level Jobs in 202125. Industrial Designer
24. Certified Occupational Therapist Assistant
23. Chemical Technician
22. Tax Attorney
21. Materials Engineer
20. Chemist
19. Safety Representative
18. Attorney
17. Database Administrator
16. Systems Administrator
15. Benefits Analyst
14. Web Designer
13. Software Engineer
12. Industrial Engineer
11. Systems Engineering Technician
10. Programmer
9. Operations Research Analyst
8. Electrical Engineer
7. Electronics Engineer
6. Certified Nursing Assistant (Nursing Home)
5. Hardware Engineer
4. Env., Health, and Safety Engineer
3. Web Applications Developer
2. Engineer
1. Systems Engineer
If you compare this year's report to those of past years, you'll find a handful of similarities. Welder, boilermaker, and floor assembler, for example, are no strangers to being the worst three jobs in today's market, and engineer roles pretty consistently dominate the top jobs list.
When you break down the positions by specific criteria, you'll see a different set of jobs shine.
Based on starting salary alone, tax attorney ranks first and college teaching assistant comes in last. Based on income growth potential, employee relations specialists have the highest chance of getting a salary spike and tellers have the lowest chance of getting a raise.
In terms of current job openings, you'll find plenty of systems engineer roles and very few available programmer roles. In terms of projected job growth by 2029, certified occupational therapist assistant roles are the most promising, and aircraft painter roles are the least promising.
If safety is your top priority, consider becoming a claims processing clerk and steer clear of becoming a floor assembler.
View the full WalletHub report here for more in-depth insights and methodologies.