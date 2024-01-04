The Top European Cities for Solo Travelers, Based on Reviews

Solo travel has always been great, but the trend casters and TikTokers predict that solo travel will be bigger in 2024. But taking the plunge and going on your first trip can feel overwhelming. How do you go about it? The first step is picking a place that will be hospitable to you as a single traveler. That means places where you can explore and be self-sufficient, but also be able to meet people and avoid feelings of loneliness.

Hungarian ultra low-cost carrier Wizz Air just conducted a study of reviews from solo travelers on Tripadvisor to determine which European cities are the best for solitary journeys. In doing so, Wizz Air first compiled a list of top tourist cities sourced from Euromonitor, Europa, and Holidu. Then, after the list was assembled, a ranking was determined based on what percentage of Tripadvisor reviews left by solo travelers included five-star ratings.

"One of the most reliable ways for travelers to gain information about the realities of traveling to a destination is through the experiences of other travelers that have been there before, which is why we know the importance of basing our ranking on reviews left by prior solo-travelers to ensure that these cities have the most to offer those jetting off alone," Andras Rado, corporate communications manager at Wizz Air, said in a statement shared with Thrillist.

Based on this research, these are the best European cities to be a solo traveler in:

1. Rhodes, Greece

2. Split, Croatia

3. Faro, Portugal

4. Istanbul, Turkey

5. Florence, Italy

Rhodes came in first with 76% of its solo-traveler Tripadvisor reviews including five-star ratings. Split saw a similarly high percentage of five-star ratings at 73%. The remaining three cities among the top five all had between 66 and 67% five-star ratings.

So, now that you've got a short list of cities to choose from, read about why you should totally give solo travel a chance in 2024, plus everything else you should know about traveling solo.