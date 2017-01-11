The Best Artificial Christmas Trees For Sale Right Now

Let's get this out of the way right now: real Christmas trees are the best. That said, there are downsides to live trees, not the least of which is the stress of finding fallen pine needles for weeks after your precious Douglas Fir is dead and gone. But what's the alternative? Buying a fake tree, like that one from Goodfellas?!
Well, yeah. As great as the real deal can be, there's no denying the convenience of an artificial tree. Yes, they tend to cost a lot more than their live counterparts, but since they're reusable, you'll end up saving money in the long term -- money you can then use on presents! Or yourself, we're not judging.
To make things as easy as possible, we've picked out the best artificial trees available on Amazon right now, in a variety of styles and heights. Take your pick!
Unlit Trees
- National Tree 4.5ft Dunhill Fir ($89.50)
- Vickerman 4.5ft Unlit Camdon Fir ($57.50)
- Best Choice Products 7.5ft Premium Spruce ($74.93)
- National Tree 7.5ft "Feel-Real" Downswept Douglas Fir ($255.89)
Pre-lit Trees
- National Tree Company 6.5ft Dunhill Fir ($229)
- National Tree Company 7.5ft North Valley Spruce ($144.60)
- Lightshare 3ft LED Fir Snow Tree with LED Star Treetop Light ($19.99)
Flocked Trees
White trees
Whichever one you go with, you'll wanna order it ASAP before the stock runs out. Don't be the one who ruins Christmas!