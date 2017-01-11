The Best Artificial Christmas Trees For Sale Right Now

Let's get this out of the way right now: real Christmas trees are the best. That said, there are downsides to live trees, not the least of which is the stress of finding fallen pine needles for weeks after your precious Douglas Fir is dead and gone. But what's the alternative? Buying a fake tree, like that one from Goodfellas?!

Well, yeah. As great as the real deal can be, there's no denying the convenience of an artificial tree. Yes, they tend to cost a lot more than their live counterparts, but since they're reusable, you'll end up saving money in the long term -- money you can then use on presents! Or yourself, we're not judging.