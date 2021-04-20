The 8 Best Fast Casual Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Ranked

Not that we're complaining or anything, but the chicken sandwich war is still raging almost two years after Popeyes ignited the poultry powder keg. The crispy chicken competition has even spread from the fast food arena into the world of fast casual chains, a whole other league of chicken sandwich to consider and, as we are wont to do, rank.

We all know who makes the best fried chicken sandwich in fast food. Now, we're turning our attention to all of the delicious offerings from major fast casual chains such as Shake Shack, BurgerFi, Zaxby's, and many more. Yes, this is a daunting task, considering these chains' cult followings and the generally high level at which these chains operate. But we'll never pass up a challenge that involves eating every fried chicken sandwich we can get our hands on.

To determine the absolute best fast casual fried chicken sandwich, we activated our fast casual experts around the country to hit each major chain. Whenever possible, we stuck with the most basic fried chicken sandwich on each chain's menu to avoid uneven comparisons. We also steered clear of menu hacks and limited-time-only specials. Each sandwich was ordered as intended by each chain, though a couple required build-your-own customizations. All were judged based on key criteria: overall quality, juiciness of the chicken, chicken breading flavor and crispiness, sauce flavor and distribution, and overall construction. Clear leaders quickly emerged.