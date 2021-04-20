The Best Fast Casual Fries, Ranked from Meh to Mouthwatering

Fries aren't just a side. They're the side. They can make or break your cheeseburger meal. So, the fact that so many chains seem to just skate by with mediocre fries is astounding. Too often we silently accept—and eat—meh fries, chalking their sogginess or lack of flavor up to the burger-eating game. That changes today. Today, we celebrate the good fries, the crispy potatoes that truly enhance your meal.

We already know who makes the best French fries in the fast food arena, so we've turned our tastebuds to major fast casual chains, like Shake Shack, Steak 'n Shake, Five Guys, and others, to find out whose spuds are superior. We'll admit that this felt like an impossible task at first, but with key criteria—potato flavor, crispiness, saltiness, and overall quality—in place, clear contenders for the top spots emerged. And, hey, we'll never pass up a challenge that involves eating mountains of fries in the name of service journalism. Without further ado, here's what we found.