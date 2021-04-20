The Best Fast Food Bacon Cheeseburgers, Ranked

Unless you're still living int he bacon mania that gripped the country years ago, you probably don't order a bacon cheeseburger every time you're in a fast food drive-thru. When you order a bacon cheeseburger, chances are you're specifically opting for an upgrade over the bacon-free default burger on the menu. Why? Sometimes you just want some bacon stacked on your cheeseburger. You don't need to have a good reason for it, thank you very much.

What you do need is a great bacon cheeseburger to order. For one, it needs to be a great burger—a solid foundation on which bacon can be piled. Most importantly, the bacon needs to be crispy, flavorful, high quality, and, well, numerous. And finally, the whole stack of meats and toppings must strike a delicious balance and create a symphony salty, fatty, creamy, and fresh flavors. Those are the rules.

Okay, okay. They may not be the rules, but those are the criteria we considered in our quest to find the best bacon cheeseburger served by a fast food chain. It's also worth noting that we ordered what we viewed as the marquee bacon burger on the menu whenever possible and avoided limited-time-only offerings because we want permanent bacon, not fleeting bacon. But enough with rules and criteria. Here's what we found.