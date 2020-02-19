We Ranked the Most Delicious Breakfast Sandwiches in Fast Food

The humble fast food breakfast sandwich is among the most convenient ways to get your hands on greasy proteins, fluffy eggs, and gooey cheese in a portable package designed for munching on your morning commute. Sure, breakfast sandwiches don’t tend to be as “healthy” as, say, a smoothie bowl or mason jar full of overnight oats. But has anyone ever really eaten a BEC and despaired? The answer is no.
Though fast food breakfast sandwiches aren’t quite as satisfying as the hangover miracle cures served at your corner bodega or bagel shop, they are a convenient, accessible, and cheap enough method to start your day. Not all breakfast sandwiches handed out through drive-thru windows are created equal, however. Some are dry, some are horrifically slick with oil, and some are sodium bombs (EDITOR'S NOTE: Most are sodium bombs).
For the purpose of this ranking, we tried what we consider to be the ultimate breakfast sandwich at popular chains. This means Breakfast Crunchwraps, sandwiches made with croissant buns, and even Wendy’s breakfast sandwich-burger hybrid, the Breakfast Baconator. From there, we ranked all the sandwiches, judging the offerings based on their taste and the way they made us feel at the beginning of a new day. Here are our findings:
8. Jack in the Box: Supreme Croissant
Price: $4.49
Build: Buttery croissant buns, shriveled strips of bacon, fried egg, thin slice of ham, cheese
I had great expectations for Jack in the Box’s Supreme Croissant. I mean, it has supreme in its name. Unfortunately, it was anything but. The croissant was buttery, but not flaky; there was no crust. Instead of the delicate layers you’d expect from a traditional croissant, this one was dense and soft all over. I get that it’s a mass-produced croissant, so I shouldn’t expect the same level I’d get at a bakery. But the croissant wasn’t even the bad part. The eggs were cooked so hard that the yolks were gray and powdery, like biting into dust. The bacon strips were skinny and shriveled. The slice of ham was akin to lunch meat: thin and floppy.
7. Burger King: Fully Loaded Croissan'wich
Price: $5.29
Build: Croissant bun, sliced black forest ham, sheet of scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage patty, and cheese
While Burger King’s Croissan’wich is supposed to be “fully loaded” and “piled high” with three different types of breakfast meats, the one I received was flat both in appearance and flavor. The only thing I could really taste was an overwhelming amount of salt with the occasional richness of the buttery croissant bun. The croissant itself didn’t really feel like a croissant, but rather a more fragrant and rich bun. It wasn’t bad, but it just lacked the finesse a genuine croissant has. But that’s fine! It’s a mass-produced breakfast sandwich. Oh, and it’s clear now why you should either pick between sausage, bacon, or ham; it’ll be too salty otherwise.
Finally, a word of advice: Never opt for ham from a fast food restaurant. It will only disappoint you.
6. White Castle: Belgian Waffle Slider
Price: $2.29
Build: Fresh fried egg, bacon, and American cheese between two tiny Belgian Waffles
What this breakfast slider lacks in size, it barely makes up for it in flavor. But let’s start with the positives: the eggs are freshly cracked and fried (as opposed to a reheated), the waffles were fluffy and slightly buttery, and the low price more or less lined up with the total amount of food received. However, the little Belgian Waffles used as the bun lacked the pearl sugar you’d expect from a waffle of this style (even though other fast food chains have managed to do it), the little bit of bacon included was merely alright, and if not for a generous amount of melted American cheese, the whole thing would be borderline too dry to eat. Next time you end up eating breakfast at your local slider citadel, maybe just order a big sack of Hash Brown Nibblers with your coffee and call it a morning.
5. Wendy’s: Breakfast Baconator
Build: Plush bun, fresh cracked eggs, bacon, grilled sausage, cheese, and more bacon -- all doused in Swiss cheese sauce
4. Subway: Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
Build: Six inches of Italian Herbs and Cheese bread, egg whites, strips of bacon, and American cheese
3. McDonald’s: Bacon, Egg, and Cheese McGriddle
Build: McDonald’s signature pancake bread, fluffy scrambled eggs, bacon, cold square of American cheese
2. Taco Bell: Breakfast Bacon Crunchwrap
Build: Grilled flour tortilla, scrambled eggs with bacon bits, crispy hash brown, and cheese
1. Chick-fil-A: Chicken Biscuit
Build: Juicy, hand-breaded boneless chicken breast on a buttermilk biscuit
