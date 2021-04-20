The Absolute Best Fast Food Chicken Nuggets, Ranked

Let’s put that unpleasantness with the whole “grilled nuggets” thing behind us and focus on what Chick-fil-A does better than any other fast food chain: breaded chicken nuggets. Why are these so perfect? Is it the MSG in every bite? Is it because it’s pressure cooked? The hand-breading? The high quality chicken that’s practically gristle-free? You probably know the answer: it’s all of these things. Chick-fil-A has the best chicken nuggets in fast food.

Each bite is perfectly juicy without being oily. The breading is uneven, and in some spots on the nugget, there’s barely any—a stark contrast to the uniform breading in every other fast food nugget. This should be a ding against the Chick-fil-A nugget, but it’s not. If there’s not a ton of breading in one spot, that’s just dandy because you’re going to get a mouthful of crispy, delicious chicken. It doesn’t even need sauce (though there are solid options).

This is what chicken nuggets should be, but rarely are. It’s why the chain inspires such strong devotion. If you want great nuggets, you can certainly enjoy Chicken McNuggets or KFC Popcorn Nuggets and go about your day. But if you eat these nuggets for dinner one night, by the time you’re done, you’re already planning for when you can eat them again.