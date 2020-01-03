Fast Food Chains Are Kicking Off 2020 With Tons of New Value Menu Deals

You might think your current New Year's resolutions have nothing to do with new fast food value menu deals, but I politely disagree. Maybe you aimed to do something like "visit grandma a few times a month" and, if you take advantage of the Doritos Locos Tacos deal I am about to explain to you, you may have to take a nap afterward, and during that nap, you may dream about spilling hot sauce on grandma's antique floral couch, which would inspire you to go visit her in a way a resolution list in your iPhone notes never could.
So, keep an open mind and take advantage of these deals as they come. They may change the course of your life, and will certainly change the dollar number in your bank account:
Subway: This "Fresh Values Promotion" is simple, and a treat for the healthier eating resolutioners. Both the Oven Roasted Chicken and the Veggie Delite sandwiches are $2.99 for a limited time.
McDonald's: You can now choose two iconic McDonald's items and pay just five bucks. Think: A Big Mac and a 10-piece McNugget, or a Filet-O-Fish and the Quarter Pounder with Cheese. The 2 for $5 Mix & Match Deal is only here for a little while, though.
Checkers and Rally’s: The national hamburger and hot dog hub is offering a $4 Pick 2 Meal Deal, where for only $4 you get your choice of two select entrees served with a side of Famous Seasoned Fries and a 20oz drink.
Dairy Queen: Our favorite soft serve chain is bringing back the satiation queen of fast food, the popular $6 Meal Deal, which features a 1/3 Double with Cheese (or a 3-piece order of Chicken Strips), regular fries, a 21oz drink, and a sundae. It will be available all day, nationwide, for a limited time.
Burger King: The burger chain announced on Monday that it's bringing back the 5-for-$4 deal, meaning you can get a bacon cheeseburger, four-piece order of chicken nuggets, a cookie, a 16oz soft drink, and value sized fries -- all for $4.
Taco Bell: As previously mentioned, the Doritos Locos Taco is about to determine your destiny. The iconic stunt food's price will be nearly cut in half when you purchase the fast food favorite with a dollar beverage, during what is known as "Happier Hour." This happy hour on steroids will run from 2pm to 5pm local time, every day. The menu will also be changing slightly; the Electric Blue Raspberry Freeze, which, along with the other freezes, qualifies as a dollar beverage, will be available for a limited time. There will also be three Double Stacked Taco additions to the restaurant's Cravings Value Menu: Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar and Reaper Ranch. Each will be $1.
Chipotle: You might have heard about Chipotle's introduction Whole30-friendly chicken, as well as an antioxidant-rich super green salad mix. Well, to encourage healthier choices, Chipotle is offering free delivery for orders that contain its new Lifestyle bowls and reach a $10 minimum at participating locations. Place the order through Chipotle's app or website to get the discount.
Pizza Hut: While Dominos was running around selling $30 pizzas on New Year's Eve to hungry folks in Times Square, Pizza Hut was preparing to launch its $10 Meat Lover’s Pizza value deal. That's 30% off the usual price, a snide little wink at Daddy Dominos.
Hardee’s: Hardee's is jumping on the 2 for $5 Mix and Match bandwagon and offering its Roast Beef Sandwich, Double Cheeseburger, Hot Ham ‘N’ Cheese, and Bacon Cheddar Double Cheeseburger as part of the deal. Like McDonald's, the deal is available at participating locations for a limited time.
IHOP: On Thursday, IHOP announced the return of the pancake special. Until March 1, you can get free all-you-can-eat pancakes when you order any breakfast combo, or with an order of the chain's classic 2x2x2 breakfast combo (two eggs, hash browns, and a choice of ham, pork sausage links, or hickory-smoked bacon). Pancake replenishments come two at a time.
Ruby Tuesday: While the Ruby Tuesday salad bar is easy to forget, it's nearly impossible to let that $7.99 fajitas special slip your mind. Now it's back for a limited time, starting on January 6.
