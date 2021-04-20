The Best Fast Food Fish Sandwiches, Ranked

The fried chicken sandwich has been having a moment—and not a short one. The craze, which arguably kicked off with the debut of Popeyes’ sensational entrant to the crowded field in August of 2019, has hardly let up in nearly two years. And while we're obviously on board—keep the fried chicken sandwiches coming!—that doesn't mean we should overlook the other crispy sandwiches on fast food menus as a result.

In case you've already forgotten, there’s a whole other category of fast food greatness that deserves our respect: the fish sandwich. Lucky for you, now's a great time to dive into the world of greasy, fried seafood sandwiches. There are new players like the Popeyes Cajun Flounder Sandwich and nostalgia-inducing classics like the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish. Some are worthy of ordering over standard fast food options like burgers and chicken sandwiches, while others are best reserved for those brief times when you've given up eating other meats for one reason or another.

Ordering a fish sandwich can be a bit of an occasion, so we want to ensure that it's always a good one. With that in mind, we set out to find the best of the best from major fast food chains across the country, considering key criteria such as the fish's flavor and freshness, its crispiness, and the sauces and toppings that round out the sandwich.