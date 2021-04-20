The Best Fast Food Onion Rings, Ranked

When you conjure up an image of fast food, your mind probably jumps to bacon-filled cheeseburgers and cheese-laden fries. Oily paper bags are the name of the game, but you'd be remiss to forget that the contents of those bags can vary greatly.

Onion rings seem like a side that all fast food chains would offer. After all, if you have onions and a fryer in the kitchen already, why not make full use of them? Yet they're still far more prevalent in sports bars than drive-thrus.

For better or worse, 10 major fast food chains have shattered the status quo by agreeing to fry up onion rings for their fans. We set out on a savory adventure to determine which of them are worth ordering, based on five key metrics: crispiness, construction, seasoning, breading-to-onion-ratio, and overall enjoyability.

Some chains blew our minds with their ability to craft a perfect O-ring. Others, well, proved why onion rings haven't caught on as the fast food staple you think they are.