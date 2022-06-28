American Fast Food and Fast Casual Restaurants, Ranked by Customer Satisfaction

At Thrillist, we hold rankings in particular reverence. Our yearly Fasties are a labor of love to determine where the best of everything fast food is offered, so we understand the passion that comes from creating a ranking.

Now, the 2021-2022 American Customer Satisfaction Index restaurant study, based on interviews with over 20,000 customers, determined a ranking of fast food, fast casual, and full service restaurants that left customers most satisfied.

First up, let's get into which fast food and fast casual chains leave Americans feeling most satisfied. For the eighth year in a row, Chick-fil-A tops the satisfaction charts across all restaurants, including full service, fast food, and fast casual, with a satisfaction index of 83 out of 100.

Jimmy John's, Domino's, KFC, Chipotle, and Panera Bread follow the chicken chain. The top spots are a true medley of fast food and fast casual options. However, the chains that customers were least satisfied with were all fast food chains; Taco Bell, Popeye's, and McDonald's came in last, respectively. You can see the complete ranking below: