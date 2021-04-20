The Best Fast Food Soft-Serve Ice Cream, Ranked

Soft serve is the meat and potatoes of fast food dessert. It can tell you a lot about how good the rest of the dessert menu is going to be. It's a bit like a basic burger in that way. If the meat on a stripped-down burger is trash, there's not much point trying the rest of the ways they dress up that garbage meat.

That's why we're digging into the best soft serve at major fast food restaurants. Unsurprisingly, we found the spots with the best soft serve to be the ones that took a lot of pride in the frozen treats section of the menu. That kind of care, it turns out, tells you a lot about what you're getting. The majority of the chains didn't have bad soft serve, but you aren't getting the best cone from places that can't even be counted on to have a working soft serve machine.

Importantly, here's a look behind Oz's curtain (if we're Oz and the curtain is all the things we're looking for in our cone): Each ice cream was judged on five categories, not all of which were weighted equally. We're looking at the texture and creaminess, the flavor, the presentation, how melty the cone is, and, lastly, the price. The cone itself didn't play a significant factor because they aren't on the menu everywhere. When there was a cone available, we considered it as part of the overall experience.

Okay. That's it. Here's what you're looking for: The absolute best fast food soft serve ice cream from major fast food chains.