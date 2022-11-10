This Airline Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $49 to Top Ski Destinations

Some tickets include free skiing.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 11/10/2022 at 3:46 PM

Mel Yates/Photodisc/Getty Images
Alaska Airlines is trying to make the 2022 ski season even more affordable. The airline is offering roundtrip flights to destinations like Bozeman, Montana, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, starting at just $49, depending on your origin location. Additionally, some tickets will allow you to ski for free at select ports.

To take advantage of the deal, head to Alaska Airlines' website before 11:59 PM PT on November 11. There you'll be able to explore fares, destinations, and travel dates before booking. Below are a few of the standout deals:

  • Boise, Idaho to San Francisco, California for $49
  • San Francisco, California to Salt Lake City, Utah for $89
  • Seattle, Washington to Jackson Hole, Wyoming for $89

Additionally, you will find the complete list of resorts across the country where you can ski for free with the proof of your Alaska Airlines boarding pass.

