News Everywhere Veterans Can Get Free & Cheap Food All Year Long Many restaurants say thank you all year round to veterans and other military personnel.

We're used to seeing the deluge of restaurants that offer free meals and discounts to veterans and active-duty members of the military on Veterans Day. However, many of those same restaurants offer discounts throughout the year as a way of saying thanks to those who have served more than just once a year. You might not see quite as many places offering a free meal, but there are solid discounts to be had on meals every day. You can find deals at places like Outback Steakhouse, Costco, and Grimaldi's all year long. Here are the best deals on food for veterans and active-duty military personnel that can be found throughout the year. Though you should note, almost every location requires some form of military ID to get the discount, and stores generally require validation through a service like ID.me or SheerID.

Food Deals for Military Veterans Outback Steakhouse

The deal: Military service members, firefighters, and first responders get 10% off their entire check every day of the year. That's no different on Veterans Day.

When: Ongoing Military service members, firefighters, and first responders get 10% off their entire check every day of the year. That's no different on Veterans Day.Ongoing Old Country Buffet

The deal: Take 15% off if you're active-duty personnel, reserve, or retired and wearing a uniform or carrying a valid ID.

When: Ongoing Panda Express

The deal: Military veterans can take 10% off their tab every day of the year. For the remainder of 2020, that discount has been extended to first responders as well.

When: Ongoing Grimaldi's

The deal: The pizza shop offers active-duty personnel and veterans 15% off their meals year-round.

When: Ongoing Carrabba's Italian Grill

The deal: All service members and first responders get 10% off their visit every day of the year.

When: Ongoing Joella's Hot Chicken

The deal: Military personnel and veterans can get 10% off their meals year-round at Joella's.

When: Ongoing Fire Dept. Coffee

The deal: There's a 15% discount for life for active military, veterans, first responders, and emergency dispatchers.

When: Ongoing BJ's Wholesale

The deal: Veterans who join BJ's get 25% off standard membership fees. There are also other discounts specifically for veterans and active-duty personnel, like a coupon for $10 off your first trip after becoming a member.

When: Ongoing Costco

The deal: Members of the Armed Forces, veterans, and their families get a $30 Costco Shop Card when they join Costco as a new member.

When: Ongoing Fred Meyer

The deal: Current members of the military, veterans, and military families get an extra 10% off your purchase on advertised days.

When: Ongoing

Bob Evans

The deal: With your military ID, you can get a 10% discount on your check year-round.

When: Ongoing Kind

The deal: Order Kind bars through the company's site to get 15% off everything on the site. That offer is available to military veterans, active-duty personnel, first responders, nurses, and doctors.

When: Ongoing Omaha Steaks

The deal: Take 10% off your order if you're an active-duty member, retirees, veteran, military spouse, or a dependent.

When: Ongoing Dutch Bros. Coffee

The deal: The discount is up to each location, but there are discounts to be had.

When: Ongoing Smokey Bones

The deal: Take advantage of a 10% discount every day of the year when you show your valid military ID.

When: Ongoing

