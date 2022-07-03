Your Guide to the Best Fourth of July Sales Taking Place This Weekend
Independence Day will see a whole lot of stuff on sale. Here's your guide to the best sales out there.
It's quite easy to know when the Fourth of July is approaching. If you lose sight of absolutely every other indicator, you'd know it's coming because every brand gets busy cloaking itself in red, white, and blue for the holiday.
Well, get ready of those "red, white, and boxsprings" kind of sales, because the Fourth of July has arrived, again. With the holiday landing on a Monday this year, there are a lot of weekend-spanning discounts available from stores across the country. Don't take time away from the grill to find the best ones, though. We have pulled together all the best sales taking place for the Fourth of July in one handy spot.
Here are the best sales you're going to find over the Fourth of July weekend.
Furniture and Home Goods Sales for the Fourth of July Sales
- Kathy Kuo: The home shop will be offering up to 25% off through July 5. [Get it at Kathy Kuo]
- L'or de Seraphine: Buy two or more candles to save 20%. Buy four or more and that discount jumps up to 25%. [Get it at L'or de Seraphine]
- Lowe's: Through July 6, you can get up to 40% off patio and seasonal décor, up to 30% off outdoor lighting solutions, up to 25% off outdoor power equipment, and more. [Get it at Lowe's]
- Target: Military personnel, veterans, and their families can get 10% off their entire purchase through July 4. You're able to use that discount twice over the nine days when that deal is active. [Get it at Target]
Kitchen Goods Sales for the Fourth of July
- ChefsTemp: Take 20% off across the meat thermometer company's website through July 15. [Use the code "Chefstemps20off"]
- HUROM: Take up to 30% off the juicer brand's products through July 12. [Get it at HUROM]
- Made-In Cookware: Get a free set of Italian-made Beer Glasses ($69) when you make a purchase of at least $150. [Get it at Made-In Cookware]
Electronics Sales for the Fourth of July
- Electrohome: Get the Electrohome Kingston record play for 15% off at $213 through July 14. [Get it at Amazon]
- Hyperice: The handheld massagers have some solid discounts running through the holiday, including up to $50 off a few different models. [Get it at Hyperice]
- Lenovo: Through July 11, you can find laptops for under $300. You can also take up to 50% off ThinkPad laptops and ThinkCentre desktops. [Get it at Lenovo]
Clothing Sales for the Fourth of July
- French Toast: Take 20% off clothes across the site. [Get it at French Toast]
- Fresh Clean Tees: Take 20% off tees through July 4. [Use the code "JULYFOURTH"]
- Pact: Take 10% off all orders. Spend at least $100 and you'll get 15% off. That jumps up to 20% if you spend at least $150. [Use the code "HBDUSA"]
- Sunglass Hut: Take $30 off select pairs of its polarized sunglasses. That's available in-store or online. [Get it at Sunglass Hut]
Bedding & Mattress Sales for the Fourth of July
- Amerisleep: Take $450 off any mattress with the code "AS450." You can also take 40% off upholstered bed frames when you buy a mattress. [Get it at Amerisleep]
- Bear Mattress: Take 30% off across the site, plus you can get free accessories when you buy a mattress. [Use the code "JULY30"]
- California Design Den: Take 20% off bedding through July 4. [Get it at California Design Den]
- Casper: Take up to $600 off Casper mattresses. You can also get up to half-off adjustable bases, weighted blankets, dog beds, glow lights, and more. [Get it at Casper]
- GhostBed: The bedding company is offering 25% off the Venus Williams Collection, bedding, and 30% off GhostBed mattresses, among other deals. [Get it at GhostBed]
- Nolah: Take up to $700 off mattresses and get two free robots while you're at it. You can also take $50 off mattress toppers and bamboo sheets. [Get it at Nolah]
- Vaya: Trim $300 off any mattress purchase. [Use the code "VAYA300"]
- Zoma: Take $150 off any mattress purchase. [Use the code "WIN150"]
Travel Sales for the Fourth of July
- Busch Gardens Tampa: Take up to 45% off tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes through July 4. [Get it at Busch Gardens Tampa]
- Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Trim up to 50% off tickets, Fun Cards, and memberships. [Get it at Busch Gardens Williamsburg]
- Noah's Ark: All military personnel get free admission to the Wisconsin Dells waterpark from July 2-4. They also get to purchase up to four passes for friends and family at just $30 each. [Get it at Noah's Ark]
- SeaWorld Orlando: Get up to 50% off tickets, Fun Cards, and passes through July 4. [Get it at SeaWorld Orlando]
- SeaWorld San Antonio: Through July 4 you can get 20% off a two-park, three-day ticket or 16% off a Platinum Pass. Also, if you buy a SeaWorld Season or Annual Pass, you'll get Aquatica for free. [Get it at SeaWorld San Antonio]
- SeaWorld San Diego: You can trim up to $45 off admission tickets. [Get it at SeaWorld San Diego]
- SIXT USA: The car rental company is offering up to 30% off rentals when you book a midweek rental with pickup and return from July 3-7. [Get it at SIXT]
- Spirit Airlines: Take 80% off flights in Spirit's Fourth of July sale, which is on through July 5. [Get it at Spirit Airlines]
Pet Goods Sales for the Fourth of July
- Fera Pet Organics: Take 20% off products on the pet supplements website through July 5. [Use the code "AMERICA"]
- PetMeds: It's offering 20% off items like Purina Calming Care, the Adaptil Calming Collar for Dogs, Thundershirt, and other calming options for anxious pets. [Use the code "EASE"]
Outdoor and Hobby Sales for the Fourth of July
- Retrospec: Take up to 20% off Retrospec's bikes, e-bikes, paddleboards, and more. [Get it at Retrospec]
Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin on Twitter.