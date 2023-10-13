Want to Win a Free Trip? Check Out These Contests Right Now

Every week, there's a slew of sweepstakes that offer lucky winners the chance to go on a "once-in-a-lifetime" trip. But, if you aren't seeking these contests out, you might be missing a chance to pocket thousands of dollars or get free roundtrip airfare.

Fortunately, we've done the hard work and have compiled some of the best contests you can enter right now. That's everything from a chance to get your student loans paid off to the possibility of attending the Las Vegas Grand Prix as a VIP. Read below for the contest details, deadlines and instructions on how to enter.

Win up to $50,000 to pay off your student loans

Jarrow Formulas wants to help one of the 44 million people with student loan debt by paying off up to $50,000 of their student loans. The supplement company is running the sweepstakes through December 8. You can enter to win at MagMindStudentLoans.com. You must be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the US in order to be eligible.

Enter here.

BeReal is giving four people $5,000 each

Are you the realest person on Earth? Even if you aren't sure, BeReal is giving you the chance to find out and win $5,000 and the chance to select the BeReal time for the day. One person, the realest person, will get a paid vacation for them and three friends to a destination of their choice. They will also get featured on a billboard of their choosing. The contest is running through November 7. Then, BeReal will reveal 10 finalists each week and name the Realest Person on Earth on November 22.

To enter: You can submit up to three BeReals through Instagram by tagging @RealestPersonOnEarth or X (FKA Twitter) hashtagging RealestPersonOnEarth.

Win a free trip to Los Angeles

Southwest Airlines is giving away a trip to LA for one winner and three of their friends including roundtrip airfare, two nights in a hotel, and two $500 gift cards. The contest is in celebration of the release of the new Trolls movie, Trolls Band Together, and also includes tickets to a screening of the movie the weekend of November 3 and 5.

The deadline to enter is October 19, and to be eligible to win you must be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the US, excluding Alaska and Rhode Island. Enter here.

Be a VIP guest at the Las Vegas Grand Prix with MoneyGram

MoneyGram is sending two people to Las Vegas for the city's inaugural Grand Prix in November. The grand prize is worth $50,000 and will include two Paddock Club tickets in the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Suite, the chance to walk the pit lane, airfare, hotel accommodations, Haas team apparel, plus $5,000 in cash.

You can enter to win through October 28. You must be a US resident and at least 21 years old to enter. You can enter online at Dreams.MoneyGram.com, and simply answer the question "What drives your dreams?" Enter here.