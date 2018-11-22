Here Are All of the Best Black Friday Deals at GameStop

One of the somewhat unsung joys of winter is finding a good video game, snuggling up on the couch, and temporarily losing yourself in another world while everything outside transforms into a frozen hellscape. As is the case with movies and books, winter is the perfect time of the year to go in on video games, thanks to the laziness you're afforded over the holidays. And that's about to get even easier, thanks to GameStop's Black Friday sale this year.
The video game retailer is offering a slew of deals on consoles, games, accessories, and more this Black Friday, including sizable discounts on Playstation 4 and Xbox consoles. So, in the spirit of you getting to be lazy, we rounded up all of GameStop's best Black Friday deals you should keep an eye out for when you venture out in the shopping chaos.
Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Other Console Deals
- PS4 1TB Spider-Man console bundle ($199.99)
- Creed: Rise to Glory Playstation VR bundle ($249.99)
- Superhot VR Playstation VR bundle ($249.99)
- Astro BOT Rescue Mission Playstation VR bundle ($199.99)
- Moss Playstation VR Bundle ($199.99)
- Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creator bundle ($199.99)
- Xbox one X 1TB Robot White Special Edition Fallout 76 bundle ($429.99)
- Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 console bundle ($229.99)
- Pre-owned Nintendo 3DS XL ($119.99)
- Pre-owned Nintendo Wii U 32GB ($99.99)
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle ($299.99)
- Pre-owned Xbox 360 (FREE with a mail-in rebate; initially $69.99)
- Free $50 GameStop gift card with purchase of any new Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or PS4 console (excludes PS4 1TB Spider-Man and Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft bundles; limit 1 per person)
PS4 Game Deals
- Red Dead Redemption 2 ($59.99 with $10 in GameStop Rewards cash)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy, standard edition ($29.99)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition ($19.99)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy, sock bundle ($34.99)
- FIFA 19 ($27)
- Madden 19 ($27)
- NBA 2K19 ($27)
- WWE 2K19 ($27)
- Call of Duty Black Ops ($38)
- Assassins Creed Odyssey ($27)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider ($27)
- God of War ($17)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition ($9.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V, premium online edition ($19.99)
- The Crew 2 ($19.99)
- Fallout 76 Standard ($39.99)
- Fallout 76 Tricentennial ($59.99)
- Diablo Eternal Collection ($19.99)
- Far Cry 5 ($24.99)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy ($29.99)
- Detroit: Become Human ($19.99)
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection ($9.99)
Xbox One Game Deals
- FIFA 19 ($27)
- Madden 19 ($27)
- NBA 2K19 ($27)
- WWE 2K19 ($27)
- Assassins Creed Odyssey ($27)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy, standard edition ($29.99)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy, sock bundle ($34.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 ($59.99 with $10 in GameStop Rewards cash)
- Grand Theft Auto V, premium online edition ($19.99)
- Call of Duty Black Ops ($38)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider ($27)
- The Crew 2 ($19.99)
- Fallout 76 Standard ($39.99)
- Fallout 76 Tricentennial ($59.99)
- Far Cry 5 ($24.99)
- Diablo Eternal Collection ($19.99)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy ($29.99)
- Monster Hunter: World ($19.99)
- Sea of Thieves ($29.99)
- State of Decay 2 ($19.99)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds ($19.99)
- Forza Horizon 4 ($39.99)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition ($19.99)
Nintendo Switch Game Deals
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, game and guide pack ($59.99)
- Super Mario Odyssey, game and guide pack ($59.99)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy ($29.99)
- LEGO The Incredibles ($19.99)
- LEGO The Ninjago Movie ($14.99)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 ($14.99)
- LEGO Worlds ($14.99)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection ($29.99)
- NBA 2K19 ($27)
- Just Dance 2019 ($24.99)
- Sonic Forces ($24.99)
- Carnival Games ($24.99)
- Rocket League ($29.99)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate ($39.99)
- Scribblenauts Showdown ($19.99)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack ($19.99)
- Super Bomberman R ($19.99)
PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals
- Ear Force Recon 60P Amplified Stereo Gaming Headset ($25)
- PS4 DualShock Wireless Controllers ($38.99)
- Xbox One Wireless Controllers ($39.99 - $49.99)
- Nintendo Switch Shadow Pro Wired Controller ($14.99)
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch accessory bundle ($34.99)
- Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch accessory bundle ($34.99)
When Does GameStop Open on Black Friday?
GameStop is one of the few retailers opening super-early on the afternoon of Thanksgiving this year to kick off its Black Friday sales. And by super-early, we mean 3pm, or approximately when you'll begin nodding off over your second plate of pumpkin pie. Here are the full store hours:
- Thanksgiving Day, November 22: 3pm to 10pm
- Black Friday, November 23: 7am to 10pm
- Saturday, November 24 and Sunday, November 25: 10am to 9pm
If you don't feel like dragging yourself out into the mob scene at your local mall, GameStop said you can also get the deals online at gamestop.com, starting at 8pm on Wednesday.
All said, cheers to burrowing into a pile of blankets and pizza boxes with your games this winter.
