These Are 2017's Most-Shared GIFs

It's December and that means it's time for a deluge of year-end lists. It's a good time to stash away that list of movies you need to see or albums you need to listen to. Year-end lists are so ubiquitous you could even catch up on the best memes of the year. But how about something less subjective? What are the GIFs that permeated our lives the most in 2017?
Thankfully, the company that provides GIFs to Facebook, Twitter, iMessage, Whatsapp, and many other places has put together the data to let us know what the year's most-used GIFs and memes were. The company culled through its more than nine billion monthly searches to show what people couldn't stop sharing over the last 12 months. Most of them are new, but there are a couple older ones that are clinging to relevance in digital conversations. (For instance, former President Barack Obama doing Jimmy Fallon's "Slow Jam the News" makes an appearance.)
The year's most-shared GIF was the one usually referred to as "blinking guy" featuring the blinks of video producer Drew Scanlan.
Here are the next four, in order.
The company also collected its most-shared memes of the year. (That's different than the best memes of the year.) For each meme, Tenor selected a GIF to represent the kind of GIF that was shared. "Each meme we chose was intended to represent a specific meme, but wasn't necessarily the most popular GIF for that meme," explains Jennifer Kutz, Head of Insights at Tenor.
Here are the four most-shared memes of 2017.
If any of those are passed you by, that's Danielle Brigoli saying "cash me outside," the #SaltBae, Kayode Ewumi in #HoodDocumentary, and President Donald Trump signing an executive order. The distracted boyfriend is really going to have something to say about these stats.
