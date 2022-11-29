These Are the Most Popular GIFs of the Year

Many year-end lists straddle a strange line between frivolous and revealing. The most-used GIFs list from Giphy is one of those. It’s a fun look back at the year. But it also gives a little insight into how we spent the year, the shows and movies that had us talking, and the kind of emotional reactions people felt the need to share on social media.

This year’s list from Giphy is topped by an emotional thank you from Zendaya on HBO’s Euphoria. The top ten most-used GIFs of 2022 also feature Bad Bunny, Love Island, Taylor Swift, and a de-aged Paul Rudd on Saturday Night Live. (Wait, that’s just how he looks?)

GIFs may not have the same ubiquity or necessity they had years ago, but they’re still used frequently in texts, tweets, and other online forums. So, here’s a look at the GIFs you used or saw on repeat this year.

10. All Too Well GIF by Taylor Swift