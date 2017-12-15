The Best Holiday Gift Card Deals You Can Get Right Now

At a certain point in the stressful holiday shopping madness, you may have to throw your mittened hands in the air and settle for getting less than great gifts for your friends and family to retain your last bit of sanity. That's usually where gift cards come in to save the day, largely thanks to their ubiquity and status as a borderline-acceptable gift. Better yet, dozens of restaurant chains further incentivize your mediocre gift giving by rolling out special gift card deals and bonuses just for the holidays.
Here's our running list of the best gift card deals you can take advantage of this year -- you know, instead of getting your loved ones nothing:
Applebee's
The deal: If you buy a $50 gift card any time before January 7 online or at most of the chain’s locations, they’ll throw in a free $10 gift card as a bonus. The $10 gift card must be used before March 4, 2018.
Bahama Breeze
The deal: Spend $50 on gift cards and you’ll get two $10 bonus gift cards -- one for dining in the restaurant, the other for an online to-go order. Both must be used sometime during January and February of 2018.
Benihana
The deal: Get a $10 promo card (good from January 2, 2018 through March 31, 2018) with every $50 you spend on gift cards.
Black Angus Steakhouse
The deal: This one’s super simple -- buy a $50 gift card, get a $10 gift card free.
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Score a card redeemable for a free pizza (January 1, 2018 through February 28, 2018) when you spend $25 on gift cards.
Bob Evans
The deal: This chain will throw in $30 worth of coupons valid from January 1, 2018 through February 28, 2018, with every $25 gift card you buy.
Boston Market
The deal: You’ll get a $5 card that’s good through January 31, 2018 with every $25 you spend on gift cards.
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Drop $25 on a gift card and the hot wing chain will toss in a $5 bonus card that’s good from January 1, 2018 through February 28, 2018.
Burger Fi
The deal: You can get your hands on a $5 bonus card when you purchase a $25 gift card.
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: Through Jan. 1, get a $20 promotional card when you purchase $100 in gift cards to redeem January 8, 2018 through February 25, 2018.
Cheesecake Factory
The deal: This bonus seems like it’s designed so you can treat yourself when you buy someone a gift card. For every $25 you spend on cards, they’ll give you a “Slice of Joy” card that you can turn in for a free slice of cheesecake or layer cake between New Year’s Day and March 31, 2018.
Chili’s
The deal: Pick up a $50 gift card and they’ll send you home with an extra one with $10 on it for free. You’ll have to use it sometime between January 1, 2018 and February 7, 2018, though.
Chipotle
The deal: The burrito empire will bless you with a deal for buy-one-get-one (BOGO) burritos, burrito bowls, order of tacos, or salads if you buy $30 worth of gift cards between now and December 24. All you have to do is bring your gift card purchase receipt during your next burrito run.
Cold Stone Creamery
The deal: You may not be thinking about ice cream much this time of year, but you can score a $5 bonus with every $30 you spend on Cold Stone gift cards.
Dunkin’ Donuts
The deal: Buy a gift card with at least $20 on it, and the chain will send you a $5 eGift card.
Einstein Bros. Bagels
The deal: Earn a $5 gift card (redeemable from January 1, 2018 through February 28, 2018), when you buy a $25 gift card. That’ll get you at least another bagel or two, right?
Firehouse Subs
The deal: You can score a free medium sub with every $25 gift card you buy.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
The deal: If you’re willing to get someone a $100 gift card to this steakhouse chain, you’ll at least get a $20 bonus gift card out of it.
IHOP
The deal: Take home a $5 coupon that’s good to use through January 31, 2018 for every $25 gift card you buy.
Longhorn Steakhouse
The deal: If you love fast-casual steak chains, you can make off with a $5 bonus card to use on two adult dinner entrees between January 1, 2018 and February 4, 2018 when you spend $25 on gift cards.
Maggiano’s
The deal: Drop 100 bucks on gift cards and you’ll get a $20 bonus card.
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
The deal: If you spend $50 on gift cards, they’ll give you a $10 bonus card. If you spend $100 on gift cards, they’ll give you a $25 bonus card. You can only use the bonus cards on food and non-alcoholic drinks from January 1, 2018 through February 28, 2018, though.
Noodles & Company
The deal: Just like almost every other chain, you can get a $5 bonus gift card (good through January 16, 2018), for every $25 you drop on gift cards at the pasta chain.
Olive Garden
The deal: From now through January 1, buying a $50 gift card will get you a $10 bonus card that you can redeem for a crapload of carbs any time between January 2, 2018 and March 31, 2018.
On the Border
The deal: Every $25 you spend on gift cards earns you an extra $5 that you'll have to use by January 31, 2018.
Outback Steakhouse
The deal: You’ll have an extra $10 (redeemable January 1, 2018 through February 11, 2018) to spend on, say, a Bloomin’ Onion if you buy $50 worth of gift cards.
Panera Bread
The deal: Buy $50 worth of gift cards for the bread bowl-lovers in your life, and you can get a $10 bonus to use between January 1, 2018 and January 22, 2018. Presumably, for a bread bowl of your own.
P.F. Chang's
The deal: Spend $100, get $20. You'll have to use the $20 bonus sometime between January 1, 2018 and March 31, 2018.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: Every $25 you spend on gift cards gets you a coupon for a free Originals, Skinnys, or Flats sandwich. Coupon is good through January 31, 2018.
Red Lobster
The deal: Choose your own seafood adventure with this one. Fo every $50 you spend on gift cards at the chain, you can get a bonus card for $10 off or a free appetizer coupon that’s good from January 1, 2018 to January 28, 2018.
Red Robin
The deal: Spend $25, get $5. Spend $50, get $10. Just use the bonus cards between January 1, 2018 and February 28, 2018.
Ruby Tuesday
The deal: You’ll get a $15 bonus card (good from January 1, 2018 through March 6, 2018) for every $50 to shell out for gift cards.
Schlotzsky’s
The deal: From now through January 6, 2018, you can score a $5 reward (valid from December 26, 2017 through January 31, 2018) if you buy a $25 gift card.
Sizzler
The deal: Buy a $50 gift card or $100 gift card online and get a $10 bonus or $25 bonus, respectively. The bonus cards are good for all of January 2018.
Smith & Wollensky
The deal: Drop $200 on gift cards and you’ll get a $40 bonus to spend sometime between January 1, 2018 and February 26, 2018.
Steak n’ Shake
The deal: Purchase $20 worth of gift cards and they’ll throw in a $5 gift certificate that’s good from January 3, 2018 through February 28, 2018.
Taco Bell
The deal: This may be the one time it’s OK to go shopping while hungry. That’s because T-Bell will give you a free combo when you buy a $25 gift card.
Taco John’s
The deal: Give the gift of a $25 Taco John’s gift card and you shall receive a $5 bonus card that you can spend anytime in January and February of 2018.
White Castle
The deal: Buy $25, get a $5 bonus card that you can use anytime in January and February of 2018.
World of Beer
The deal: Spend $50 on gift cards before Christmas Eve and you’ll get a $10 bonus card to use between January 1, 2018 and February 11, 2018.
More Gift Card Deals?
Know of any holiday gift card deals we missed? Feel free to send more our way by emailing news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em to our list.
