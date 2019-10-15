This Year's Most Popular Halloween Costumes Are Pretty Predictable

Oh, sure, there are utterly timeless Halloween costumes like a kitty cat, Frankenstein's monster, or Ernest P. Worrell. However, the costumes that genuinely impress your friends are the clever takes on pop culture from the present year. You want to dress up as that kombucha meme lady, Jesse Gemstone, or Iggy Pop in The Dead Don't Die.
It's getting a little late to get too wild with your costume, but Google's annual Frightgeist Report can let you know what other people are thinking about for their costume. It has created reports based on searches through its all-consuming search engine, including the most-searched-for costumes, the most-searched-for couples costumes, and the most-searched-for costume in each US state.
The results show future trick-or-treaters are pretty big on Pennywise, which makes sense. People dress as Pennywise almost every year, so in a year with the final chapter of It coming out should have an uptick in Pennywise costumes. Chucky, Spider-Man, Harley Quinn, and characters from Strangers Things have also ranked pretty well among pop-culture influenced costumes. Though, the data was pulled in September and initially released in early October, so it's a pretty early projection of the costumes that are resonating with Halloween revelers. Notably absent is the presence of any character from Game of Thrones, which ended earlier this year, or The Joker.
The results aren't terribly different from past years, when Pennywise, Spider-Man, and a whole pile of these fairly predictable costumes were also on the list. Here's a look at what Google found in this year's data.
Most Searched Halloween costumes
- IT
- Witch
- Spider-Man
- Dinosaur
- Descendants
- Clown
- Fortnite
- Chucky
- 1980s
- Unicorn
- Rabbit
- Pirate
- Stranger Things
- Mouse
- Harley Quinn
Most Searched Couples Costumes
- Lilo and Stitch
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Cosmo and Wanda
- Adam and Eve
- Cheech and Chong
- Mario and Luigi
- Chucky and Tiffany
- Sonny and Cher
- Rick and Morty
- Phineas and Ferb
- Angel and Devil
- Woody and Jessie
- Sharkboy and Lavagirl
- Bert and Ernie
- Jasmine and Aladdin
Most Searched Halloween costumes by state
Alaska - Pirate
Alabama - Witch
Arkansas - Witch
Arizona - Clown
California - Chucky
Colorado - Dinosaur
Connecticut - Witch
District of Columbia - Scooby-Doo
Delaware - 1980s
Florida - Descendants
Georgia - IT
Hawaii - Fortnite
Iowa - IT
Idaho - Mermaid
Illinois - IT
Indiana - Chucky
Kansas - Toy Story
Kentucky - IT
Louisiana - IT
Massachusetts - Dinosaur
Maryland - Spider-Man
Maine - Pirate
Michigan - Witch
Minnesota - Dinosaur
Missouri - Witch
Mississippi - 1980s
Montana - Clown
North Carolina - IT
North Dakota - Witch
Nebraska - Fortnite
New Hampshire - Dinosaur
New Jersey - Witch
New Mexico - IT
Nevada - IT
New York - Witch
Ohio - IT
Oklahoma - Dinosaur
Oregon - Witch
Pennsylvania - IT
Rhode Island - Dinosaur
South Carolina - IT
South Dakota - Dinosaur
Tennessee - IT
Texas - IT
Utah - Witch
Virginia - IT
Vermont - Dragon
Washington - Dinosaur
Wisconsin - IT
West Virginia - Witch
Wyoming - The Mad Hatter
