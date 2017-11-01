All the Costumes That Went Viral This Year

Just because you're too old to trick-or-treat doesn't mean you're too old for Halloween. Everyone can appreciate a good Halloween costume, even the lazy ones that are clever enough to get a smile. (Looking at you, Justin Trudeau.)
However, the best of the best always rise to the top (of social media). Whether they're insanely elaborate or the kind of meme-come-to-life costume that could only be worn this year. Here are the costumes that were shared over and over on social media this year.
Kids in NASA costumes are always a hit.
It's not quite as good as his "Thriller" costume, but P.K. Subban put together an A+ costume as he always does.
Like Subban, paralympian Josh Sundquist puts together a killer costume every year.
There are always those folks who will dress as a fidget spinner or some meme that will firmly root their costume as a product of this one year.
Mundane costumes made sexy are a generally horrible Halloween staple. Remember Ken Bone? Remember sexy Ken Bone? Sexy Slimer takes this to a new level, though.
Neil Patrick Harris has a history of putting together amazing family costumes. This year was no exception.
"Just because you're listening to him doesn't mean you're hearing him."
A costume wearing a costume is next level.
Occasionally the location can make a costume rise above how good it is. Being in space makes this one reach new heights.
Pennywise was popular, but the Golden Balloon award for best Pennywise costume goes to a preschooler.
This is eerily perfect.
And then some people set an impossibly high standard.
