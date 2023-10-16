These Are the 20 Scariest Haunted Houses, According to Yelp Reviews

We've heard about the most haunted hotels in the US, and which states are said to have the most ghosts, but everyone knows to have a real guaranteed fright, you need to head to a ticketed-entry haunted house. There, it won't be a sensation of cold as you pass through a room, or even a spine-tingling story that will scare you. No, it will be an enthusiastic actor covered in fake blood and wielding a fake but convincingly-real-looking bloody heart in their hand popping out from a coffin to scream in your face.

But not all haunted houses are created equal. Sometimes, the scariest part of the haunted house is the $45 you pay to enter them. Fortunately, we've got reviews and data to help us sort between the truly terrifying and the tourist traps, because Yelp just released its ranking for the nation's 20 top-rated, scariest haunted houses in 2023.

To determine the list, Yelp identified businesses listed in its haunted houses category, then ranked those spots based on factors including the total volume of reviews and the quality of the reviews. Here is how the haunted houses stacked up:

1. Reign of Terror Haunted House, Thousand Oaks, California

2. Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre, North Hollywood, California

3. Haunted Mansion, Lake Buena Vista, Florida

4. 13th Hour Haunted House & Escape Room, Wharton, New Jersey

5. Mysterious Mansion of Gatlinburg, Gatlinburg, Tennessee

6. The Bernal Scream, San Jose, California

7. Lewisburg Haunted Cave, Lewisburg, Ohio

8. The Dead End Hayride, Wyoming, Minnesota

9. Hotel of Horror, Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania

10. Darkside Haunted House, Wading River, New York

11. Reaper's Revenge Haunted Attraction, Scranton, Pennsylvania

12. The Thirteenth Hour Haunted Attraction, Indianapolis, Indiana

13. Purgatory Scream Park, Kingwood, Texas

14. Sir Henry's Haunted Trail, Plant City, Florida

15. The Haunted Farm, Hendersonville, North Carolina

16. Dark Hour Haunted House, Plano, Texas

17. Trail of Terror, Wallingford, Connecticut

18. Fright Factory Haunted House, Buckley, Washington

19. Nightmare Haunted House, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

20. Netherworld Haunted House, Stone Mountain, Georgia

While the list is pretty spread out across the US, it's worth noting that there are a few states that seem to have an abundant number of very scary haunted houses. Among them are California and Florida, which each have multiple appearances on the list and dominated the top three.