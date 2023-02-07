These Are the Best Hotels in America, According to U.S. News & World Report

Before you head to Google Flights to start browsing flight prices, you should do some scouting on what kind of accommodations you'll have access to. There's nothing more irritating than finding out you've got limited and unappealing options after you've already set your mind to visiting a specific city for your annual vacation. For a road map to the best hotels all around the world, US News & World Report's 2023 ranking is essential research.

"The travel industry has evolved over the last decade, highlighting the need to support and recognize hotels that maintain excellent standards and consistently provide guests with outstanding hospitality," said Zach Watson, senior travel editor at US News, in a statement. "The 2023 Best Hotels rankings offer a list of dependable places to stay for every type of trip, from solo trips to romantic getaways to family vacations."

The organization is transparent about its methodology, so you can go in knowing there was rhyme and reason in the rankings. A combination of guest rankings, awards, and hotel class all go into determining who makes it to the top of their lists. Here are some of the top ranked hotels, based by location:

Best Hotels in the US:

1. Acqualina Resort & Residences (Sunny Isles Beach)

2. The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Scottsdale

3. Pendry West Hollywood

4. The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort

5. The Inn & Club at Harbour Town - Sea Pines Resort (Hilton Head Island)

Best Hotels in Canada:

1. Rosewood Hotel Georgia (Vancouver)

2. The Ritz-Carlton Montréal

3. 1 Hotel Toronto

4.The Hazelton Hotel Toronto

5. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler

Best Hotels in the Caribbean:

1. Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel, Anguilla

2. Jumby Bay Island - Oetker Collection (Antigua)

3. Jade Mountain Resort (St. Lucia)

4. Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France

5. Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club

Best Hotels in Mexico:

1. Rosewood Mayakoba (Riviera Maya)

2. Hotel Esencia (Tulum)

3. Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection (Cabo San Lucas)

4. Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal

5. The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort

Best Hotels in Europe:

1. Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam

2. Grand Hotel Tremezzo (Italy)

3. La Réserve Paris - Hotel and Spa

4. The Goring (London)

5. The Connaught (London)

You can check out the full list of hotels and resorts at Travel.UsNews.com.