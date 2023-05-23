This Irish Castle Was Just Named the World's Best Hotel for Sleep

Going on vacation to visit new countries, landmarks, and learn about different cultures is surely at the top of most people's bucket lists, but we must admit there's another reason why we love taking some time off to travel—resting.

And some places around the world, according to Tripadvisor, are just better than others to get a solid night's sleep. Today, the travel platform announced the winners of its 2023 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Hotel Awards, where it analyzed traveler data and ratings from January 1 to December 31, 2022 that covered more than 1.5 million hotels.

Among the many categories that the awards recognize, there's a new one this year that can come in handy for sleepy travelers in need of a battery recharge. Dubbed the "Best Hotels for Sleep" category, the section highlights the top 10 hotels and accommodations in the world where travelers rated the sleeping conditions as excellent.

According to the list, those looking to sleep like a baby should head over to Dromoland Castle Hotel, which is located in Ireland. The castle is the absolute winner when it comes to sleep ratings, thanks in no small part to its secluded setting and relaxed atmosphere. Guests may find its ancient, regal vibe soothing—dated back to the 16th century, Dromoland Castle flaunts imposing façades and refined interiors, and the indulging bedrooms make guests feel like actual members of the royal family.

In such a relaxation-oriented castle, it's hard to not sleep well after a full day of wellness. The property boasts a 450-acre estate where guests can go for healthy strolls, and it is even equipped with a world class golf course as well as a gorgeous spa.

If you're not looking to fly far away to get some good ZZZs, there is a good and much closer solution for you. The silver medal in the "Best Hotels for Sleep" category went to Abigail's Hotel, located in Victoria, Canada, while the US brought home third place thanks to California's Harbor House Inn in Santa Barbara.

Take a look at the full top 10 list of “Best Hotels for Sleep” below:

1. Dromoland Castle Hotel - Newmarket-on-Fergus, Ireland

2. Abigail's Hotel - Victoria, Canada

3. Harbor House Inn - Santa Barbara, California, US

4. Hotel de Biencourt - Azay-le-Rideau, France

5. Boutique Hotel Diana - Madonna Di Campiglio, Italy

6. Tierra Patagonia Hotel & Spa - Torres del Paine National Park, Chile

7. Guana Island - Guana Island, British Virgin Islands

8. Kapama Buffalo Camp - Kapama Private Game Reserve, South Africa

9. Graduate Tucson - Tucson, Arizona, US

10. Baltazar Budapest - Boutique Hotel - Budapest, Hungary

For a complete overview of the 2023 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Hotel Awards categories and their winners, you can visit this website.