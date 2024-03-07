The Most Iconic Anime Landmarks You Can Visit in Real-Life Japan

What if we told you that you could actually see real Studio Ghibli movie sets in real life? Well, not all of them—the iconic Howl's Moving Castle isn't, technically, a real place… But some buildings and landmarks featured in the world-famous movie actually are, and the same goes for many other fan-favorite anime films and shows.

If you needed yet another reason to visit Japan, anime-inspired travel should definitely be on your list. From iconic TV shows to legendary movies, many anime creators took inspiration from real Japanese locations to create their compelling narratives, and some of the most famous ones are actually easy for fans to visit.

To help anime fans experience their favorite shows and films in real life, the team at Japan Rail Pass just put together a comprehensive guide of the best real-life locations mirroring some of the most iconic settings.

"Visiting Japanese anime locations in real life is an incredible experience that allows fans to step directly into the worlds they've adored on screen," Haroun Khan, founder of Japan Rail Pass, said in a statement. "These places aren't just settings; they're living, breathing parts of Japanese culture. Exploring them offers a chance to feel the same excitement and wonder as your favorite characters and create unforgettable memories that will stay with you long after the trip is over."

Death Note aficionados will be very pleased to learn that, by heading to the Hibiya Park Seagull Fountain in Tokyo, they will find themselves in a key location of the series. It's where Light Yagami, the protagonist, tests the Death Note—and this site is imprinted in the memory of many fans.

If you'd like to experience some Higurashi no Naku Koro ni (in English, Higurashi: When They Cry) in real life, instead, just head over to Shirakawa-go, in the Gifu Prefecture. Walking through the streets, you'll soon realize that the place looks familiar, and for a good reason. The fictional village of Hinamizawa was actually inspired by Shirakawa-go.

Studio Ghibli fans won’t be disappointed, either. Remember the bathhouse frequented by spirits and monster-like creatures of all sorts? Well, it kind of exists—but you won’t run into No-Face there. It’s Dogo Onsen, located in Matsuyama in Ehime Prefecture, and it's an actual hot springs and bathhouse center where visitors can take a pleasant soak surrounded by traditional Japanese style features and decorations.

Take a look at 15 top real-life Japanese anime locations below: