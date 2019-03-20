These Are the 25 Best Jobs to Pursue in 2019, so Start Applying

Job hunting is a nightmare -- largely because it’s time consuming. People considering a career change will devote every second they’re not at work to looking for a new gig and those looking for that first job will spend their days in front of a computer filling out applications. Sometimes all that work will be rewarded with interviews and offers, if you’re lucky. Other times, you’ll have to squeeze in time to delete rejection emails piling up in your inbox while you continue your search.
Fortunately for career seekers, Indeed has released a new list of the best jobs for job hunters in 2019. The list includes jobs with an average base salary of at least $75,000 and a minimum of 23 job listings per million total listings on the career site. Indeed’s list is measured by the increase in job postings between 2015 and 2018, which shows the growing demand for these types of careers. In short, there’s a good chance that if you go into one of these fields right now, or are already in one, you’ll be able to find work.
Jobs that have seen the most growth this year include machine learning engineer, which sounds like a job listing ideal for a robot, insurance broker, and full-stack developer. Those gigs have seen 344%, 242%, and 206% increases, respectively. Average salaries for these types of jobs range from $146,085 to $86,498, which -- even on the “low” end -- aren’t half bad.
If you’re not qualified for any of those jobs, fear not. There are 22 others to choose from. Here are Indeed’s top 25 jobs of 2019.
The list includes an array of jobs across different fields, like law, real estate, design, and medicine to varying degrees. It also features a number of jobs also named among Glassdoor’s 20 most satisfying jobs, like dental hygienist, product designer, construction manager (albeit under different titles), data scientist, and law clerk. Just something to consider in your quest for a new job. Finding a job may bring you temporary joy, but it can suck the life out of you in the long term and you’ll find yourself back at square one.
Indeed’s list can’t guarantee landing a job will be any easier, but it does serve as a solid starting point. Get out there and take a step toward landing the job of your dreams, folks.
