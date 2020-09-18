These Mobile Apps Make it Easy to Host Karaoke Night at Home

Once upon a time seven months ago, we gathered in sweaty, overcrowded bars, got up on stage, and belted "Sweet Caroline" under the influence of one too many tequila shots. Social distancing wasn't a thing; in fact, personal space wasn't really either. But the pandemic has made our ritual karaoke nights a bit more complicated -- and not just because a face mask can muffle your killer vocals.

There are legitimate health risks. Think about that shared mic, the obvious bar capacity issues, and those respiratory droplets you send flying with each verse. Though your spirited rendition of "Livin' on a Prayer" isn't entirely risk free from the comforts of your home either, bringing the karaoke bar to you certainly makes things safer. That's why we've rounded up the best karaoke apps you can install on your phone, so you can keep on performing -- whether your friends/family/neighbors care to hear or it not.