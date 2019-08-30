The Best Labor Day Sales Available This Year

Labor Day weekend carries a lot of baggage. For some people, it's the last weekend with the kids before school starts. For the panicked, it's summer's last gasp. For others still, it's just a weekend with a little extra time away from the boss.
However, you shouldn't forget that it's also a day to celebrate the advances and successes of the American labor movement. You know, little things like the eight-hour workday and the right to organize. It's also, like every holiday, been earmarked by stores as a time to host a sale. Everyone needs time to gather up the necessities for survival. Housing, food, athleisurewear. You'll get those at places like Old Navy, Sears, Lowe's, and Pier 1.
You won't spend any time laboring (yes!) over what Labor Day sales are worthwhile. That's because we've got all the best ones piled up right here for you to browse before you head out the door. You're free to use the list as long as you're really, really nice to anyone who has to work on Labor Day.
Clothing Sales for Labor Day
- Carbon38: Athleeeessshhh your way through the weekend with a sale on sale items. Take 40% off anything on the Carbon38 sale page. Use the code "BYESUMMER" through September 2. - [Get it]
- Devereux: Through September 3, grab 25% off items across the site with select styles up to 70% off. - [Get it]
- Draper James: Reese Witherspoon's company is serving up 75% off all sale items through September 3. - [Get it]
- Florsheim: Get some new shoes at the shop's two-day anniversary sale. Get 25% off anything (except the Italian Collection) on the site with the code "2DY9." - [Get it]
- Life After Denim: Get up to 55% off items with an additional 20% off spring, summer, and sale items with the code "TREAT20." - [Get it]
- North & Mark: Get your fall coat or other items. Use the code "LD25" to take 25% off everything on the site through September 2. - [Get it]
- NYDJ: The women's clothing shop is running a buy more, save more sale. Order two items and get 20% off. Order three or more and it's 30% off. - [Get it]
- Old Navy: The Labor Day sale runs from August 29 to September 2. In it, you'll find 50% off all jeans, dresses, and tees. - [Get it]
- Sears: Among its many sale items, get up to 70% off summer fashions and 80% off jewelry and watches through September 7. - [Get it]
Electronics Sales for Labor Day
- Master & Dynamic: The headphone specialists are offering 25% select styles off with the code "FOCUS25." Take advantage through 3am EST on September 4. - [Get it]
- Samsung: Calling all people looking for a big ass TV. You can get up to $1,000 off a new one in Samsung's Labor Day sale. That includes $1,000 off a 55-inch QLED Smart 8K UHD TV. - [Get it]
- Tivoli Audio: Grab the company's Andiamo Bluetooth speaker that weighs less than two pounds and has 20 hours of battery life for $179 (regularly $199). The Fonico earbuds are also on sale for $99 (regularly $129). - [Get it]
- Vizio: Take $150 off the 50-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum TV through September 14. [Get it at Best Buy, Sam's Club or Walmart]
Travel Sales for Labor Day
- TourRadar: From 9am on August 30 through 2:59am on September 4, TourRadar is offering steep discounts on tour packages. Details are complicated and vary by trip, but you can get up to $600 off your booking. - [Get it]
- Turo: The first 300 users to drop in the code "LDW30" will get $30 off a booking from "Airbnb for cars." The offer lasts until 300 users claim it or September 1. - [Get it]
- The William Vale: The Brooklyn hotel is offering $200 off best available room rates on all suite bookings from August 30 to December 31. You'll get set up with a free bottle of rosé for stays through October and a free bottle of red wine for stays in November and December. - [Get it]
Home and Appliance Sales for Labor Day
- The Container Store: Lots of deals are available at The Container Store. Through September 8, get up to 25% off office essentials and through October 13 you can get up to 25% off custom closet items. - [Get it]
- Courtland & Co: If you're redecorating the house, you'll want to check out this sale offering 20% off items throughout the store until September 2. - [Get it]
- Crane & Canopy: Take up to 60% off bedding, sheets, and home décor through September 2. Discounts will be applied at checkout. - [Get it]
- Cratejoy: The subscription box company is offering $10 off any purchase over $60 with the code "10FORLABOR." The code will work through September 3. - [Get it]
- Floyd: The modern American furniture shop is offering $150 off The Sofa, $75 off shelves, $75 off The Bed, and $50 tables. - [Get it]
- Framebridge: The custom framing store is offering 15% off all orders over $50 with the code "LABORDAY" from August 30 through September 2. - [Get it]
- Frontgate: Everything on the home décor site is 30% off, and you can take an extra 40% off clearance items from August 28 to September 2. - [Get it]
- Home Depot: There's a whole lot on sale at the Depot. Get 40% off select furniture and home décor, 35% off small kitchen appliances, 25% off kitchenware, and 20% off select bedding and bath goods. Highlights include $50 off a KitchenAid Coffee Grinder, $70 off a seven-piece knife set, and $27 off a set of two Kurv arm chairs. - [Get it]
- Lowe's: Take up to 20% off select grills, including $50 off the Pit Boss Pro Series 1100-sq in Pellet Grill. You'll also find up to 40% off home and kitchenware, as well as select appliances. There are tons more deals worth looking at, including up to 35% off tools and a free Google Home Mini with the purchase of any Nest Thermostat. - [Get it]
- MINNA: The shop focused on ethically-made home goods is offering 20% off all MINNA products from August 30 through September 2 with the code "ENDOFSUMMER19." - [Get it]
- Overstock: There are a wide array of items on sale for the holiday. On top of discounts already available, you'll find up to 20% off area rugs, 15% off furniture and home décor, 20% off lighting and ceiling fans, and 15% off mattresses. - [Get it]
- Pier 1: Get 25% off your entire purchase through September 2, both in-store and online. Additionally, students with an ID get an additional 15% off. - [Get it]
- Samsung: Save up to $600 on washer and dryer pairs or get 10% off a four-piece appliance package, among other discounts on Sammie products. (Do we call them sammies? We should.) - [Get it]
- Sears: Loads of items are on sale through September 7 at Sears. Get up to 40% off appliances with a bonus 10% off on select items purchased online. You'll also get free delivery on appliances over $399. Additionally, you can get up to 50% off Craftsman tools. - [Get it]
- Sodastream: The code "LABOR" will get you 15% off sitewide through September 7. (Unless you're looking for gas.) - [Get it]
Mattress Sales for Labor Day
- Allswell: Grab 15% off bedding and mattresses with the code "LD15" through September 8. - [Get it]
- Amerisleep: Take $200 off any mattress with the code "LD200" or 25% off all accessories with the code "LD25." This offer is available through Labor Day. - [Get it]
- Bear Mattress: Take 20% off your Bear Mattress purchase with the code "20LD" through September 3. You'll also nab a pair of free Cloud Pillows with any mattress purchase. Who doesn't want to sleep on a cloud? - [Get it]
- Birch: Take $200 off any mattress with the code "LD200" through September 9 at 10am EST. - [Get it]
- Helix: Through September 9, get $100 off your order as well as two free pillows if you spend $600 or more using the code "LD100." Similar deals are available if you spend $1,250 or more ($150 off with "LD150") or $1,750 or more ($200 off with "LD200.") - [Get it]
- Mattress Firm: Lots of items are on sale through September 2, including a Beautyrest Foam Queen mattress for $99 ($100 off). - [Get it]
- Nest Bedding: Trim $200 off select mattresses with the code "SUMNITEZZZ." Or you can trim $100 off the Love & Sleep Mattress with the code "NEST100." But you can never trim the tag off your mattress. - [Get it]
- Purple Mattress: Buy a mattress and get two free pillows and a free set of sheets through September 10. Perfect for Vikings fans. - [Get it]
- Sealy: The familiar brand has a lot of discounts running for Labor Day. Get $200 off a Premium Hybrid or Conform mattress, $100 off a Performance Hybrid mattress, and up to $200 off select bases. - [Get it]
- Sears: Land up to 60% off "top brand" mattresses and get up to $150 cashback in points if you spend more than $300. As a bonus, you'll get free delivery and assembly on mattresses and foundations over $599. - [Get it]
- Stearns & Foster: The big savings comes on the company's Lux Estate Hybrid and Reserve mattresses, where you can save $600. You can also get $400 off a Lux Estate mattress or up to $200 off an Ergo mattress base. - [Get it]
- Tempur-Pedic: Take $300 off Breezer and LuxeAdapt mattresses, $100 off Adapt and ProAdapt mattresses, and $200 off the Ergo Extend power base. - [Get it]
