The Absolute Best Labor Day Sales to Hit This Year
Labor Day weekend is here and so are the deals.
Since 1894, we've taken a day each year to recognize the achievements of the American labor movement. It's a movement that has made huge improvements in the life of just about everyone and deserves to be celebrated.
On top of providing the feeling that summer is officially, if not astronomically, over, Labor Day has also become a shopping holiday, like any other three-day weekend. There are tons of opportunities to stock up on camping gear, mattresses, or home goods whether you prefer to order online or want to go into a store, most of which will (and should) require masks and social distancing. We've pulled together some of the best sales from stores like Best Buy, GameStop, the Container Store, and many other places to make it easy to know which stores you should give a look.
Here are the best sales taking place on Labor Day.
Clothing Sales for Labor Day
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Take 25% off Columbia clothing. - [Get it at Academy Sports + Outdoors]
- Adidas: Get 25% off site wide (including sale items) [Use code SALE25 at Adidas]
- Bloomingdale's: Save up to 75% on a huge selection of clothes, footwear, accessories, furniture, and more [Get it at Bloomindale's]
- Everlane: Save up to 40% off during the ongoing summer sale [Get it at Everlane]
- Lensabl: Take 20% off sunglass lenses and frames with the code "SUN20." You can also grab 15% off other lenses and frames with the code "SEE15" or 20% off contact lenses with the code "CONTACTS20." - [Get it at Lensabl]
- EyeBuyDirect: Save 30% on select lenses and 20% on select frames [Use code LABORDAY at EyeBuyDirect]
- Huckberry: Save up to 50% on select fall essentials including lightweight outerwear, footwear, and more [Get it at Huckberry]
- Levi's: Take up to 40% off site-wide on denim, jackets, and more [Get it at Levi's]
- L.L. Bean: Save up to 60% on select clearance items, including fleeces and jackets [Get it at L.L. Bean]
- Macy's: Take 25-60% off select apparel, footwear, accessories, home goods, and more [Get it at Macy's]
- Nike: Get up to 40% off (plus free shipping) on a variety of sneakers, activewear, and more [Get it at Nike]
- The North Face: Save up to 30% on select items, including jackets, bags, and more [Get it at The North Face]
- Saucony: Save an extra 25% on select sale items [Use code SEPT25 at Saucony]
- Solid & Striped: Save up to 40% on select swimwear and beachwear [Use code LDW40 at Solid & Striped]
- Under Armour: Save 20% on select backpacks and bags [Get it at Under Armour]
Tech, Gadget & Gaming Sales for Labor Day
- B&H Photo Video: Take advantage of Labor Day specials on Lenovo laptops, Apple MacBooks, Airpods, & iPads, plus cameras, smartphones, and more [Get it at B&H Photo Video]
- GameStop: Through September 7, get up to 50% off select games including Resident Evil 3, Mortal Kombat II, and more. Get up to 30% of any pre-owned game when you spend at least $29.99 on a new game. Plus there are other sales. - [Get it at GameStop]
- VIZIO TVs: Trim $100-200 off 2021 65-inch and 75-inch VIZIO TVs through September 7. - [Get it Best Buy]
Hiking & Outdoor Gear Sales for Labor Day
- Backcountry: Save up to 50% off select top brands like Marmot, Mountain Hardware, The North Face, Arc'teryx, Columbia, and more [Get it at Backcountry]
- BioLite: Save 20% on select camping essentials (including headlamps, stoves, solar chargers, and more) [Get it at BioLite]
- Fjallraven: Get 20% off select best-selling Fjallraven bags [Get it at Moosejaw]
- Merrell: Save up to 40% on select footwear from the excellent outdoor brand [Get it at Merrell]
- Mpowered: Save 40% site wide on the brand's solar-powered lamps and lighting [Get it at Mpowered]
- Osprey: Save on a huge selection of bags, packs, accessories, and more [Get it at Osprey]
- REI: Save up to 60% on select camping & hiking gear, footwear, outdoor apparel, bags, and more [Get it at REI]
Home, Furniture, & Appliance Sales for Labor Day
- ABC Carpet & Home: Save up to 30% site wide [Use code laborday at ABC Home]
- AllModern: Save up to 40% on select items, and get an extra 15% off all clearance items [Use code EXTRA15 at AllModern]
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 50% on items across nearly every product category [Get it at Bed Bath & Beyond]
- Burrow: Save 10% off orders up to $1,799 and get significant savings on orders of over that [Get it at Burrow]
- The Container Store: Take 25% off Elfa and Elfa Décor, 20% off Avera orders over $5,000, and 20% off Laren orders over $5,000. - [Get it at The Container Store]
- DW Home: Time to load up on candles like you're hosting a seance. Get 15% off each purchase across the site and as much as 30% off on sale items through September 7. Plus, you can get free shipping on orders of at least $60. - [Get it at DW Home]
- Floyd: Save up to $150 on pieces from the Detroit-based made-in-American furniture brand [Use code LDW2020 at Floyd]
- Kirkland's Home: Take up to 50% off items throughout the store with an additional 25% off your entire transaction. - [Get it at Kirkland's]
- Outer: Save $300 on any sofa purchase from the top-notch outdoor furniture brand [Use code LDW300 at Outer]
- Riley Home: Save 20% on Riley's Cool & Breezy linen collection, and score 10% off select "Last Chance" items [Get it at Riley Home]
- Rugs.com: Take an extra 80% off select items [Get it at Rugs.com]
- Solo Stove: Snag big discounts on a number of great city-friendly fire pits [Get it at Solo Stove]
- Tempaper: The removable wallpaper company is offering 25% off double rolls with the code "REFRESH25" and 15% off single rolls with the code "REFRESH15." - [Get it at Tempaper]
- Wayfair: Get up to 70% off select furniture for every room in your home plus decor and more [Get it at Wayfair]
Mattress & Bedding Sales for Labor Day
- Amerisleep: Take 30% off all mattresses (and get free pillows!) [Get it at Amerisleep]
- Avocado: Save $200 on select organic mattresses [Get it at Avocado]
- Bear Mattress: Get 20% off sitewide through September 8. Plus, you can snag two free Cloud Pillows with every mattress of bundle. - [Use the code "LD20" at Bear Mattress]
- Birch Natural Mattresses: Get $200 off your mattress, plus free no-contact delivery [Use code LDS200 at Birch]
- Brooklinen: Get 15% off everything site wide [Get it at Brooklinen]
- Brooklyn Bedding: Get 25% off site-wide and 50% off sheets [Use code LABORDAY25 at Brooklyn Bedding]
- Casper: Save 10% off everything site-wide [Use code COMFORT at Casper]
- CBD Pillow: It claims to have the "world's most relaxing pillow" and will give you 10% off your entire order through September 8. - [Use the code "SAVE10" at CBD Pillow]
- Down Cotton: Take 30% off anything on the site from September 5-7. [Use the code "DCLABOR30" at Down Cotton]
- Helix: Save up to $200 off your mattress (and get two free Dream Pillows) [Find your applicable code at Helix]
- Layla: Save $150 on Memory Foam mattresses and $200 on Hybrid mattresses (and get two free pillows) [Get it at Layla]
- Leesa: Get up to $400 off mattresses [Get it at Leesa]
- PlushBeds: Take $1,200 off all combos of Organic Bedroom Mattresses, Plus Luxury Sheet Sets, and Mattress Protectors. [Use the code "LABOR2020" at PlushBeds]
- Purple: Get up to $350 off select mattresses and save big on select bedding/pillow bundles [Get it at Purple]
- Puffy: Get $300 off a mattress and a free pillow [Get it at Puffy]
- Saatva: Save $200 on any orders over $1,000 [Get it at Saatva]
- Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets [Get it at Tempur-Pedic]
- Tuft & Needle: Get 10% off everything on the site through September 7. - [Get it at Tuft & Needle]
More Labor Day Sales?Did we miss something? Send us a note at news@thrillist.com and we might add it here.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.