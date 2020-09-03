The Absolute Best Labor Day Sales to Hit This Year

Since 1894, we've taken a day each year to recognize the achievements of the American labor movement. It's a movement that has made huge improvements in the life of just about everyone and deserves to be celebrated.

On top of providing the feeling that summer is officially, if not astronomically, over, Labor Day has also become a shopping holiday, like any other three-day weekend. There are tons of opportunities to stock up on camping gear, mattresses, or home goods whether you prefer to order online or want to go into a store, most of which will (and should) require masks and social distancing. We've pulled together some of the best sales from stores like Best Buy, GameStop, the Container Store, and many other places to make it easy to know which stores you should give a look.

Here are the best sales taking place on Labor Day.