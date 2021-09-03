The Absolute Best Labor Day Sales to Hit This Year
There are a lot of sales taking place over Labor Day weekend. Here's your guide to the best ones out there.
Every year since 1894, we pause for a one Monday in September to appreciate the achievements of the American labor movement. The gains made by that movement has made vast, life-changing improvements for just about everyone, and it deserves to be celebrated.
Labor Day is also the day when we make the assumption that summer is over, even if the sun says otherwise. Additionally, Labor Day has become a shopping holiday, because that's what happens to any three-day weekend. You might welcome that, however, if you're in dire need of camping gear, a new mattress, back-to-school supplies, or home goods. They're all on sale from stores like Article, Bear Mattress, SodaStream, and a whole lot of others.
To make sure you can spend your precious time away from work in ways that bring you the most joy, we've done the research for you. Here are the best sales taking place over Labor Day weekend.
Home Décor Sales for Labor Day
- Albany Park: Take 12% off a selection of sofas and sectionals. [Use the code "LABORDAY12"]
- Article: Take up to 30% off over 130 items through September 6. Plus, if you drop at least $1,000 at the store, you'll get free basic shipping. [Get it at Article]
- Edloe Finch: You can get a discount of 12% on living, dining, and bedroom furniture. [Use the code "LABORDAY12"]
- Elegant Strand: Get 20% off the Luxury Towel Collection and 30% off Luxury Sheets for Labor Day. [Get it at Elegant Strand]
- Kathy Kuo Home: The "online home goods and interiors boutique" will give you 20% off a purchase across its site through September 7. [Use the code "LBD2021"]
- Kohler: Everything on the Kohler website will be 25% through September 7. [Get it at Kohler]
- Modsy: Trim 30% off premium and luxe design packages through September 6. [Use the code "LABORDAY30"]
- Pom Pom at Home: Take 20% off across the site through September 9. [Use the code "Labor20"]
- Society6: Take 40% off wall art, 30% off home décor and bed/bath foods, and 20% off everything else, except gift cards. [Get it at Society6]
- Tushy: Tushy's Classic 3.0 bidet is on sale for $69 when you buy two or more. [Get it at Tushy]
Mattress Sales for Labor Day
- Allswell: Take 15% off mattresses and 25% off everything else on the site. [Use the code "LABORDAY2021"]
- Amerisleep: You're going to snag 30% off mattresses and $239 in free accessories with the code "AS30." Alternatively, you can get 30% off adjustable bed bundles; 25% off pillows, sheets, and protectors with the code "LD25"; or 15% off comforters and seat cushions with the code "LD15." [Get it at Amerisleep]
- Bear Mattress: Take 25% off across the site and get a free gift set when you buy a mattress. [Use the code "LDSALE"]
- Beautyrest: You can save up to $800 on a Beautyrest Black or Beautyrest Black Hybrid mattress. There are also other mattresses with discounts as well. [Get it at Beautyrest]
- California Design Den: Take 15% off the Bamboo Sheet Set, 400-Thread Count 6-Piece Sheet, 500 Thread Count Sheet Set, and 800 Thread Count Sheet Set. All of their products are designed with an eye on being eco-friendly and biodegradable, including the packaging. [Get it at California Design Den]
- Essentia: Almost everything in the store is 25% off. You can also get two free Comfort Pillows when you buy a mattress or you can take $200 off any size hybrid mattress. [Get it at Essentia]
- Mattress Firm: Select mattresses from Sealy, Serta, and Beautyrest are up to 50% off. You'll also get up to 40% off sheets pillows, and mattress protectors. [Get it at Mattress Firm]
- Nest Bedding: Through September 30, you can get up to $300 off of select furniture and 10$ off all bedding, furniture, and accessories. [Get it at Nest Bedding]
- Serta: Through September 13, you can save up to $1,000 on the iComfort Mattress and the Comfort Hybrid Mattress. [Get it at Serta]
- Tuft & Needle: Take 15% off mattresses. [Get it at Tuft & Needle]
- Vaya: Take $300 off any mattress and snag a free pillow in Vaya's Labor Day sale. [Use the code "VAYA300"]
- Zoma: Take $150 off any mattress and land yourself $280 in free accessories on the side. [Use the code "WIN150"]
Kitchen Goods Sales on Labor Day
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Take up to $150 off grills and 20% off all Magellan Outdoors coolers and drinkware all weekend. Plus, teachers get an extra 10% off purchases. [Get it at Academy Sports + Outdoors]
- BBQGuys: Spice variety packs, pit burners, and grills are on sale across the site. [Get it at BBQGuys]
- HUROM: The slow juicer brand is offering 30% off select juicer models through September 6. [Get it at HUROM]
- Nutribullet: Take 20% off through September 6. The discount is good on any Nutribullet item, including the company's new Magic Bullet Air Fryer. [Use the code "SEPTEMBER"]
- SodaStream: All of the company's sparkling water makers will be 25% off. [Get it at SodaStream]
Clothing Sales for Labor Day
- Academy Sports+ Outdoors: The store's sale includes up to 30% off athletic footwear and up to 50% off end-of-the-season sports goods. Bonus: Teachers get an extra 10% off their purchase. [Get it at Academy Sports+ Outdoors]
- All Citizens: Get 10% off the company's Standard Fit and Longer Fit men's boxer briefs. They're "made with innovative fabrics and contain breathe zones, grip elastic to prevent the legs from riding up, performance microfiber, a quick-access fly, and more." [Get it at All Citizens]
- Andie: The company features "well-fitting swimwear and intimates in sizes 0-26," boasting something for everyone. You can take 30% off select styles through September 6. [Use the code "STILLSUMMER"]
- Lands' End: You can get up to 50% off purchases through September 7. [Get it at Lands' End]
- California Cowboy: The company makes impressive shirts for camping, short sleeve patterned shirts, and robes. They've got a lot of them on sale, up to 75% off until they're out of stock. [Get it at Califonia Cowboy]
- Sunglass Hut: Take $30 off any pair of polarized sunglasses through September 6 in-store or online. [Get it at Sunglass Hut]
Electronics Sales for Labor Day
- Nest Audio: Take $20 off the Google smart speaker. [Get it at the Google Store, Best Buy, or Target]
- Nest Hello: The Google smart doorbell is discounted by $50 through September 9. [Get it at the Google Store, Home Depot, Best Buy, or Target]
- Nest Hub Max: Take $29 of the smart personal assistant from Google. [Get it at the Google Store, Best Buy, or Target]
- Nest Learning Thermostat: The Energy Star certified thermostat is available at a $50 discount. [Get it at the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, or Target]
Hiking & Outdoor Gear Sales for Labor Day
- High Camp Flasks: Buy a Highball Shaker and get 30% off your second item plus free shipping. The company's flasks for camping are durable and almost essential for the campsite. [Get it at High Camp Flasks]
Other Sales on Labor Day
- CleanCult: The sustainable, zero-waste cleaning products company is holding a Labor Day sale. You can take 25% off purchases across the site from hand soap to surface cleaners. [Use the code "LABORDAY25"]
- DiscountContactLenses.com: You can trim 15% off your order through September 10. [Use the code "LABORDAY15"]
- DiscountGlasses.com: The code will get you 30% off glasses through September 10. [Use the code "LABORDAY30"]
- Dr. Squatch: Take 25% off an order of anything on the site from the men's personal care company that specializes in "all-natural cold-process bar soaps, deodorants, hair care, beard care, and more." [Use the code "LABOR25"]
- Etsy: Through September 6, you'll find select sellers offering 20% off or more in their shops. [Get it at Etsy]
- L’or de Seraphine: Grab candles and diffusers across the site and get 20% off your order. [Get it at L'or de Seraphine]
- Ordinary Habit: The "mission-driven" purveyor of "artful puzzles" is offering 15% off puzzles and games from September 3-6. [Use the code "COZYSEASON15"]