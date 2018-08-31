Here Are the Best Labor Day Sales This Year

Labor Day is not just the unofficial end of summer and the start of the school year for kids. It's a day to celebrate the advances and successes of the American labor movement and all it's done to help workers across the country, including major victories like the eight-hour workday and the right to organize.
Weirdly, it's also a day where stores -- Old Navy, Kmart, Lowe's, and more -- discount a bunch of stuff and people go buy things like mattresses and grills... because we all celebrate the labor movement in our own way.
One thing you won't have to labor over (get it? GET IT!?) is where to find all the day's best deals. Those have been collected for you below so you don't waste precious time on your three-day weekend digging for where the deals are happening. (Also, be nice to anyone who has to work on Labor Day. Be really nice.)
Here's Everything You Missed in the 'Deadpool 2' Trailer
Travel
- Carmel Mission Inn: The Carmel-By-The-Sea hotel is offering 20% off when you book at least three nights. Just be sure to have a joke about caramels prepared when you check in. The staff has probably never heard that before. - [Get it]
- Chicago Athletic Association Hotel: Book at least three nights in the Chicago hotel and get 30% off with the code "CAASUMMER2018." - [Get it]
- One Aldwych: Book at least seven days in advance and get 15% off the best available rate, plus a free English breakfast (read: probably beans) at the London hotel. - [Get it]
Clothing
- 2(x)ist: Replace your embarrassing old undies this weekend. Get 25% off sitewide through September 6. - [Get it]
- Draper James: You can get up to 75% off purchases online and in-store. - [Get it]
- Evine: Through September 3, you can get over 50% off on jewelry, 15% off on fall fashion, and 40% off on sunglasses. - [Get it]
- Gant: Sale styles are 50% off and you can get an extra 30% off on top of that until September 3. - [Get it]
- Havaianas: Buy two or more pairs of flip-flops and you'll get 20% off your order in-store or online. A perfect purchase for the arrival of fall. - [Get it]
- Holly and Tanager: The handbag company is offering 15% off everything on the site through September 7 with the code "LABORDAY15." - [Get it]
- LIDS: The hat shop is offering a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal through September 3. Wear one now and throw one in the car in case your barber is hungover next time you stop in. - [Get it]
- Of a Kind: Grab 30% off on spring and summer apparel and try not think about how this means winter is getting really damn close. - [Get it]
- Old Navy: Take 50% off all jeans, dresses, tees, and sweatshirts through September 3. - [Get it]
- Rachel Roy: Take an extra 25% off purchases sitewide through September 4. - [Get it]
Mattresses and Bedding
- Allswell: Pick up a mattress for less than $300 with a 20% off deal. Use the code "LABORDAY." - [Get it]
- Bear Mattress: Drop in the code "LD100" for $100 off any Bear Mattress or the code "LD200" for $200 off any Bear Hybrid through September 4. (Mattresses are not actually in the shape of a bear.) - [Get it]
- Crane and Canopy: Save up to 40% off bedding, duvet covers, and sheets through Labor Day. Discounts are automatically applied at checkout (probably after you search your email for a discount code for 20 minutes and then decide, screw it, I'll get this stuff anyway). - [Get it]
- DreamCloud Sleep: Order between now and Labor Day to get $200 off a mattress. - [Get it]
- Eight Sleep: The Labor Day sale offers $50 off $500+ orders with the code "50LABORDAY," $125 off $1,000+ orders with the code "125LABORDAY," and $250 off $1,500+ orders with the code, you guessed it, "250LABORDAY." - [Get it]
- Kassatex: Bedding in the site's sale category is up to 30% off, and you can get an additional 15% off through Tuesday with the code "WEEKEND15." - [Get it]
- Kmart: Serta mattresses are on sale. You know that brand. It's Serta. - [Get it]
- Nectar Sleep: Take $125 off a Nectar mattress, and get two free pillows with your order. - [Get it]
- Tulo: Mattress names are absurd and confusing, but it's easy to understand this one. Get a Comfort Series King for the price of a Queen, which is about $200 off. - [Get it]
Home and Appliances
- Artifact Uprising: Grab 15% off everything on the site when you order $150 worth of photo books, cards, and frames. Use the code "LABORDAY" from August 31 through September 3. (Seriously, when in doubt this weekend, just try the code "LABORDAY.") - [Get it]
- Ban.do: Take 15% off fancy planners to get your life in order. No guarantees on that last part, but you can definitely buy a planner you'll use for a couple weeks. - [Get it]
- Dormify: The school year is starting, and you can get 20% off your order with the code "SEEYASUMMER." - [Get it]
- Kassatex: Towels in the site's sale section are up to 30% off, and you can trim an extra 15% off through Tuesday with the code "WEEKEND15." - [Get it]
- Lulu and Georgia: The stylish home site is offering 15% off orders of $300 or more, 20% orders of $600 or more, and 25% off orders of $900 and up. - [Get it]
- Lowe's: Grab 40% off on appliances through September 12, along with a load of deals on DIY project tools and grilling essentials. - [Get it]
- Overstock.com: Through September 10, the site will be offer discounts on tons of items. Take 20% off area rugs, 10-15% off garden and patio goods, 10-15% off home décor, 10-15% off memory foam mattresses, and 20% off lighting and fans. - [Get it]
- Sears: Lots of deals are available through Sears, including 40% off appliances and $50-$100 off Kenmore washer and dryer pairs. - [Get it]
More Sales
If you know of Labor Days deals we missed, email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.