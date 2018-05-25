Here Are the Best Memorial Day Sales This Year

Remember the terrible Memorial Day mattress sale commercials you saw as a kid? Maybe you still see them. They aren't a random isolated incident. Memorial Day sales are a real thing, and it's not just mattresses that see deep discounts. (Though, yes, mattresses are totally on sale.)
Memorial Day is a day to honor the individual men and women who died in military service, but it has simultaneously become one of the biggest sale days of the year outside of Black Friday. And since it's a waste of a day off to spend hours trying to figure out which stores are running sales, we collected a bunch of the best ones for you here. Sales online and in stores across the country are listed below to make sure there's more time during your day off for hitting a Memorial Day parade or celebrating National Burger Day (yes, it's the same day) by grilling in the park.
Electronics
- Amazon: Like many stores having discounting electronics, you'll have to dig through the sale to find the best deals. There are a lot of deals happening through Amazon, including a nice discount on speakers. - [Get it]
- Best Buy: You can save up to $200 on select MacBooks. - [Get it]
- Dell: Dude, you're getting up to 40% off on laptops, desktops, and electronics, plus up to 50% off on gaming monitors. - [Get it]
- eBay: Take15% off select tech products with the code "PMEMDAY" through May 25 with a minimum $50 purchase. - [Get it]
- HP: Get up to 54% off select products as well as free shipping. - [Get it]
- Office Depot and Office Max: Computer deals will be available at Office Depot and Office Max. You can get up to 40% off. - [Get it]
- Walmart: The big box behemoth has a handful of sales worth looking into, including $100 off an Apple Watch. - [Get it]
Mattresses
- Allswell: Get 15% off mattresses and bedding through Monday with the code "LONGWEEKEND." - [Get it]
- Casper: Mattresses are 10% off with the code "SUMMER10" until May 29. - [Get it]
- Dreamcloud: Take $200 off any purchase through Memorial Day. - [Get it]
- Helix: Get $100 off a mattress with the code "MDW100" or $150 off a mattress and another product with the code "MDW150." - [Get it]
- Leesa: Discounts at Leesa include $100 off the title mattress or $225 off the brand's Sapira mattress through May 30. - [Get it]
- Macy's: Bedding can be purchased for up to 50% off on Memorial Day. - [Get it]
- Nectar Sleep: Get $125 off a mattress purchase along with a pair of free pillows. - [Get it]
- Sears: Among other discounts, the store is offering up to 60% off brand name mattresses. - [Get it]
Clothing
- Abercrombie: This sale is offering up to 40% off purchases in-store and online between May 25 - 28. - [Get it]
- ASOS: Get 20% off everything with the code "SUNNYDAYS." - [Get it]
- Banana Republic: Get 50-70% off everything at the Banana Republic Factory with the exception of clearance items. The sale lasts through May 29. - [Get it]
- Daniel Patrick: Spend $300 or more and get a gift card for $50 to spend in June. Deal valid through Memorial Day. - [Get it]
- East Dane: Take 40% off just-added styles May 22 - May 28. - [Get it]
- Faherty: Select items are 25% off with the promo code "MEMDAY25" from May 25 through Memorial Day. - [Get it]
- Florsheim: Get up to 50% off clearance-priced shoes between the sale and the 10% off code "CLR18" from May 21 - June 11. - [Get it]
- Gap: Save up to 50% on everything and an additional 20% on online orders with the code "PARTY." - [Get it]
- JCPenny: It's offering $10 off a $25 purchase with the code "10FORYOU" on May 24 - 28. - [Get it]
- Kohl's: You'll get $10 off every $25 you spend from May 25 - 28. - [Get it]
- Life After Denim: Take 25% off select styles with the code "MEMORIAL25" through May 29. - [Get it]
- Macy's: The sale has up to 50% off select clothing. - [Get it]
- Mavi: The store is offering 25% off everything now through Memorial Day with the code "MAVI25." (You can also get 15% off your first purchase by signing up for the newsletter.) - [Get it]
- Minnetonka: Get free shipping on Memorial Day by using the code "SummerKickoff." - [Get it]
- Onia: Take 25% off your purchase with the code "MDAY25." - [Get it]
- PRPS: Take 25% off your order from May 24 - May 28 with the code "MD18." - [Get it]
- Skagen: You'll get 25% off your watch purchase with the code "MEMORIAL25" through May 28. - [Get it]
Home and Appliances
- AllModern: Take 15% off select items with the code "SPF15" through Memorial Day. - [Get it]
- Anthropologie: Furniture and decor are 20% off all weekend. - [Get it]
- Apt2B: Get 15% off anything on the site. If you go all-out and spend $1,999 or more, use the code "5MORE" for 20% off. If you're spending $3,499 or more, use the code "10MORE" for 25% off. You can also get 50% off everything in the outlet and free delivery. The sale lasts from now through May 28. - [Get it]
- Article: Select seating, lighting, and storage products are up to 50% off through Monday. - [Get it]
- Best Buy: Get 40% off major appliances and a free Google Home with the purchase of two or more select appliances. - [Get it]
- Hayneedle: Get up to 35% off furniture. - [Get it]
- Home Depot: There's not one single thing that's on sale, but this page has a boatload of discounted items for the home and yard. - [Get it]
- Lowe's: Grab up to 40% off appliances, patio furniture, grills, and much more. - [Get it]
- Overstock.com: Get 20% off select garden and patio products, plus 15% off select summer bedding products. The deals are available now through Memorial Day. - [Get it]
- Sears: The store is offering up to 40% off appliances and free delivery on orders over $399. - [Get it]
- Target: Use the promo code "HERO" and get 30% off furniture and decor and 15% off patio furniture and rugs. - [Get it]
- Wayfair: The store is having a clearance sale with up to 70% off grills, backyard playsets, and patio and living room furniture. - [Get it]
More Deals?
All prices and sales were current at the time of publication, but available can change. If you know of deals or sales we missed we missed, email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here. (A link to where you saw the deal is greatly appreciated.)
