Here Are the Best Memorial Day Sales You'll Find This Year

You aren't misremembering those Tim & Eric-esque local mattress commercials with a mustached man shouting about Memorial Day fire sales. Those are a very real thing. However, Memorial Day sales moved online and they include much more than mattresses from Big Tim's House of Sleep during its annual fire sale.
Memorial Day is a day to honor the individual men and women who died in military service, but it has simultaneously become one of the biggest sale days of the year outside of Black Friday. The sales are worth a look, but it's a waste of a perfectly fine day off (that has more meaning than mattresses for many) to run around trying to figure out where the deals are.
Below, you'll find a smattering of the best Memorial Day sales happening online and in-store around the country, including Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, and tons of others. Spend the time you saved hanging out with friends, family, and a grill covered in delicious food.
Clothing Sales for Memorial Day
- 2(X)IST: Get $20 off a purchase of $125, $35 off a purchase of $175 or $75 off a purchase of $250 through May 27. - [Get it]
- Azazie: The wedding shop is offering 10% off accessories on May 26 and 27. - [Get it]
- Dazey LA: All Dazey brand items are 20% off through May 27. - [Get it]
- DiscountGlasses.com & DiscountContactLenses.com: The former is offering 30% off orders with the code "MEMORIALDAY30" and the other has a deal for 15% off with the code "MEMORIALDAY15." Both offers are running through May 31. - [Get it]
- Endless Summer: Sale items will be up to 70% off all weekend. - [Get it]
- Everyday California: Get buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) hats all weekend. - [Get it]
- Lensabl: The prescription lens fulfillment service is offering 20% off lenses with the code "MDW." - [Get it]
- ONS Clothing: Select styles are 30% off with the code "ONSMEMORIAL." - [Get it]
- Onzie: The athleisure brand is offering $25 off an order of $100, $50 off $150, and $75 of $200 through May 27. - [Get it]
- Plum Pretty Sugar: The code "PRETTYMEMORIALDAY" will get you 10% off full-price and sale-price items. There's also a flash sale with 75% off select items from May 24-28. - [Get it]
- Richer Poorer: Take 20% off from May 24-27 with the code "MEMORIAL20." - [Get it]
- Target: Boom. BOGO flips flops, men's swimwear starting at $10, and more are available in the chain's Memorial Day sale. - [Get it]
- Ted Baker: This Memorial Day sale gets you 40% off select men's and women's lines through May 27. - [Get it]
- Uniqlo: Take up to $10 off select summer wear. - [Get it]
- We Dream in Colour: Grab 30% off with the code "SUMMER30" from May 25 to May 27. - [Get it]
- WET Swimwear: You can get free shipping on orders over $50 and 30% off purchases sitewide through May 27. - [Get it]
Electronics Sales for Memorial Day
- Amazon: You're going to find a ton of deals through Amazon. That includes $20 off BeatsX earphones and $50-80 off an Apple Watch. - [Get it]
- Best Buy: You'll find offers that include $80 off a 32GB Apple iPad or $100 of a 128GB Apple iPad. - [Get it]
- Microsoft: You can take $15 off an Echo input Memorial Day weekend. - [Get it]
- Walmart: A whole load of deals are available, including $49 off an Echo Show with Echo Dot, $200 off an Apple iPhone X, and $300 off a Microsoft Surface Laptop 2. - [Get it]
Entertainment Sales for Memorial Day
- Rifftrax: The comedy site is offering 15% off on your favorite riffs with the code "MEMORIAL19." - [Get it]
Home and Appliance Sales for Memorial Day
- Best Buy: From May 26 to June 1, you'll find a load of deals at Best Buy. Those include $50 off a KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer, $80 off an Insignia Pressure Cooker, and tons of bit deals on appliances, which includes a $100 gift card with the purchase of two or more appliances $1,500 and up. There's also free delivery on major appliances $399 and up. - [Get it]
- Floyd: The Detroit-based furniture store is offering $150 off The Sofa, $75 off The Bed, and $50 all tables with the code "MEMORIAL19." The discounts run through May 27. - [Get it]
- High Fashion Home: The shop's sale through its online store can land you up to 50% off select items. - [Get it]
- Lowe's: The store is having a big sale on grills. Loads are on sale, with 30% off "the best grills" Lowe's offers. - [Get it]
- Lulu & Georgia: Get your house decked out. Spend $300 or more and get 15% off with the code "GOOD," $600 or more gets you 20% off with the code "BETTER," and $900 and up can land you 25% off with the code "BEST." The sale is on through May 28. - [Get it]
- Pier 1: The store is offering 50% off storewide, which includes sale-priced items. The chain is also serving up 25% off clearance items. The deals run through May 27. - [Get it]
- Rove Concepts: The minimalist furniture shop (OK, not everything is) will offer 20% off sitewide and 20% back in a voucher with the code "MEMORIAL 20." Take advantage through May 27. - [Get it]
- Society6: Take 20% off everything in the store except tapestries, posters, throw pillows, and phone cases. You can take 40% off of those. - [Get it]
Mattress Sales for Memorial Day
- Allswell: Mattresses are 15% off and bedding is 30% off with the code "STRATSUMMER." - [Get it]
- Avocado Green Mattress: The mattress hub is running a few promotions. Get $175 off a mattress with the code "HONOR2019," $350 off a bed frame and mattress combo with the code "BED350," and a pair of free pillows with a mattress purchase using the code "2FREEPILLOWS." Verified military personnel and veterans get an additional $50 off their purchase. The deals can't be combined and are available through June 3. - [Get it]
- Bear Mattress: You can grab 20% off a Bear mattress and get a couple of free pillows for your troubles with the code "STRAT20." - [Get it]
- Brentwood Home: Through June 3, you can take $400 off Natural Cedar Luxe with the code "CEDAR400," $175 off Oceano and Crystal Cove mattresses with the code "WAVES175," and 20% off pet beds with the code "PETBED20." - [Get it]
- Brooklyn Bedding: Take 25% off items sitewide through May 27. - [Get it]
- Casper Mattresses: Through May 27, Casper will offer 10% off any mattress order at Casper.com or a Casper Sleep Shop. Friendly ghosts can get the deal, too. - [Get it]
- Cocoon Chill: Save $100 on Cocoon Chill and get two free DreamFit pillows. - [Get it]
- Mattress Firm: The shop is offering upgrades from a king-size bed for the price of a queen or a queen for the price of a twin. Additionally, if you shop online, you'll find Blanquil Weighted Blankets starting at $169, Sleep Bundles starting at $199, and a free adjustable base with any purchase $499 or more through May 27. - [Get it]
- Nest Bedding: You'll find discounts from $100-200 off select mattresses. Plus, you'll land a free Easy Breather Adjustable Pillow. - [Get it]
- Zinus: The mattress company is offering 15% off on Memorial Day. - [Get it]
Outdoor and Hobby Sales for Memorial Day
- Academy Sports & Outdoors: Military veterans can take 10% off their purchase through May 27. The offer is good in-store and online. - [Get it]
Travel Deals for Memorial Day
- Avis Car Rental: To celebrate spring (and by extension Memorial Day), you can get 30% off the base rate of a car rental plus 10% back on an Amazon gift card. The deal runs through May 31. - [Get it]
- Expedia: Through May 31, you can get up to 40% off select hotel bookings. - [Get it]
- Hotels.com: Book by May 27 to get up to 40% off hotel bookings. - [Get it]
- Nationwide, Goodyear Auto Service, and Just Tires: All three are offering first responders, veterans, and active military personnel a free car care check and 10% off tire purchases through May 27. - [Get it]
- OGIO: Order online and get 25% off anything in the travel gear company's Alpha Convey collection. - [Get it]
- SeaWorld: Veterans can get free admission for themselves and their families (up to three dependents) anytime through July 15 at locations in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. - [Get it]
- TourRadar: The tour company is running a big sale from May 24-30. Find offers like 60% off a trip to Machu Picchu, 20% off an Icelandic vacation, or up to 75% off various trips to African nations. - [Get it]
