Your Guide to the Best Memorial Day Sales Taking Place This Weekend
There are a lot of sales out there. Here are some of the most alluring sales where you're going to find the biggest discounts.
Memorial Day sales with their discounted mattresses and grills, couches and swimsuits are a staple—somehow—of the holiday that is really about honoring individuals who served in the US Armed Forces. (Really, the explanation is simple: If people get a day off, stores will run sales.)
The holiday is lousy with sales, and you may want to take advantage of them to upgrade those sweat-stained sheets or that blender with the frayed cord. You're going to find significant discounts on grills, clothing, electronics, home goods, furniture, and a whole lot more. To make sure you can spend your time on the things that really matter today, we've pulled together a guide to the best Memorial Day sales so you aren't spending your long weekend figuring out where the sales are happening.
Here are the best sales you're going to find on Memorial Day.
Memorial Day Bedding & Mattress Sales
- Allform: You can take 20% off everything on the site. [Use the code "MEMORIALDAY20"]
- Allswell: Take 20% off mattresses through Monday. Though, that doesn't include crib mattresses. [Get it at Allswell]
- Avocado Mattress: Through June 7, you can take $100 off Avocado Green, Vegan, and Latex Mattresses with the code "HONOR." You can also take $250 a Luxury Plush Mattress with the code "MEMORIALDAY," among other deals. [Get it at Avocado Mattress]
- Bear Mattress: The company says that this is its biggest sale to do. You can take 25% off items across the site and get a free gift set with two free Cloud Pillows and a sheet set when you buy a mattress. It's happening through June 7. [Use the code "MD25"]
- Beautyrest: Through June 7, you can get $300 off the Black Mattress, as well as smaller discounts off other mattresses. [Get it at Beautryest]
- Birch: Trim $200 off a Birch Mattress and you'll also get two free Eco-Rest Pillows. [Use the code "MEMORIALDAY200"]
- Brooklyn Bedding: Anyone who has served or is serving in the military gets 30% off mattresses across the site. [Get it at Brooklyn Bedding]
- California Design Den: Take 15% off their Bamboo Sheets or 500 Thread Count Sheet Sets. The Bamboo Sheets are one sale through May 31, and the other deal is available through June 5. [Get it at Amazon]
- Crane and Canopy: You can take advantage of sales that offer up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs, and other décor. [Get it at Crane & Canopy]
- Essentia: Get the Essentia Hybrid mattress for $200 off, no matter what size you order. All other models will be 25% off. [Get it at Essentia]
- Helix: If you spend $600 or more, you can get $100 off your order and a pair of free Dream Pillows with the code "MEMORIALDAY100." If you spend $1,250, that discount jumps up to $150 (and you still get the pillows) with the code "MEMORIALDAY150." And if you're spending $1,750 or more, the discount is $200 and a pair of pillows with the code "MEMORIALDAY200." [Get it at Helix]
- My Sheets Rock: The silky, comfortable sheets from My Sheets Rock are 15% off through Memorial Day. [Use the code "SUMMER"]
- Nest Bedding: Through June 7, you can take 20% off select mattresses and 10% off all other products on the site. [Get it at Nest Bedding]
- Pillow Cube: The pillow company that is paying special attention to side sleepers will be offering 10% off pillows, 50% off white cases, and a couple of other offers. [Get it at Pillow Cube]
- Pom Pom At Home: The LA-based bedding and textile company that touts its sustainably sourced materials will offer 20% off across the site through June 3. [Use the code "MEMORIAL20"]
- Serta: There are a bunch of sales going down. You can get $200 off select iComfort Mattresses, and $400 off a couple other models. [Get it at Serta]
- Simmons: If you're looking to upgrade in the bedroom, you can take 10% off across the site through June 7. [Get it at Simmons]
- Sleep Number: Its True Temp sheets are 20% off through June 7. Plus, pillows are buy-one-get-one-half-off. [Get it at Sleep Number]
- Tempur-Pedic: Trim $500 off select adjustable mattress sets or $300 off PRObreeze and LUXEbreeze mattresses. [Get it at Tempur-Pedic]
- Tuft & Needle: Take 10% off across the site, with some extra savings available. You can get 15% off mattresses and 20% off Jersey Sheets and some of its bed frames. The sale ends on Memorial Day. [Get it at Tuft & Needle]
Memorial Day Furniture Sales
- Albany Park: Take 15% off sofas and sectionals. [Use the code "MEMDAY15"]
- Article: There are more than 100 items in Article's Memorial Day sale, all of which can be had for 30% off. [Get it at Article]
- Delta Children: The children's furniture company is offering a lot of discounts, including 10% off across its own site. You can also shop deals on its furniture through Target, where you'll find offers like $50 off its Foundry and Willow 6-in-1 Convertible Cribs. [Get it at Delta Children or Target]
- Edloe Finch: Take 15% off any order of at least $1,000 with the code "MEMDAY15." [Get it at Edloe Finch]
- Floyd: This code will get you up to $375 off The Sectional, $200 off outdoor sets, $125 off The Sofa or The Mattress, $100 of The Bed, and other smaller discounts. [Use the code "Sunnydays21"]
- harmati: Take 20% off the Eula Mirro, Marina Lift-Top Coffee Table, Monty Storage Bench, or Rene Adjustable Desk. [Use the code "20memoriald" at Amazon]
- Houzz: Get up to 80% off items across the site. That includes 80% off this area rug or 47% off this bookshelf. [Get it at Houzz]
- Industry West: Take 20% off furniture across the Industry West site. Plus, you'll get free shipping. [Use the code "MEMORIAL20"]
- Modsy: Take up to 30% off furniture and home décor through June 1. [Get it at Modsy]
- Outer: Get discounts on outdoor furniture, including its new aluminum furniture. Get $100 off a purchase from $2,300 to $4,699, $200 off purchases from $4,700 to $6,999, and $300 off any purchase higher than that. The sale only lasts through May 31, though. [Get it]
- Overstock.com: You'll find patio furniture starting at $99, rugs starting at $49, deals on home decor, and chairs starting at $99. Plus, you get free shipping on everything with no minimum or exclusions. The sale will run through June 3. [Get it at Overstock.com]
- Valyou Furniture: Through Memorial Day, you can take $100 off purchases from the furniture company's "Feathers Collection." [Get it at Valyou Furniture]
Memorial Day Home & Appliance Sales
- Cleancult: The sustainable cleaning brand has products ranging from dryer balls to dish soap, hand soap to dishwasher tablets. You can take 30% off purchases across the site through May 31. [Use the code "SUMMER30"]
- Favor: Candles, planters, tableware, and a whole lot more is on sale at Favor. It's offering 20% off across the site and free shipping to boot. [Use the code "MEMORIAL20"]
- Home Depot: The big sale runs through Memorial Day. You'll get up to 30% off furniture, 25% off bedding and bath linens, 25% off wall décor, 15% off flatware, and more. [Get it at Home Depot]
- House of Jade Home: Take 20% off across the home goods company's site through June 7. [Use the code "MEMDAY20"]
- Maytag: Get a rebate worth up to $200 through June 2 because it's Maytag month. [Get it at Maytag]
- Parachute: Take 20% off bedding, bath, and home essentials across the site. [Get it at Parachute]
Memorial Day Kitchen & Grilling Sales
- BBQGuys: The all-things-BBQ company has a bunch of items on sale for Memorial Day. Get $300 off the Nexgrill Deluxe Freestanding Gas Grill or 60% off some of its Signature Fire Pit Burners and Kits, among other items. [Get it at BBQGuys]
- Man Crates: There are a lot of crates that are 20% off through May 31. That includes the Kebab King Crate, Grill Master Crate, Backyard Steakhouse Create, Personalized Growler Crate, and more. [Get it at Man Crates]
- Meater: The wireless meat thermometer is normally $99, but you can get 20% off the Meater Plus on Memorial Day. [Get it at Meater]
- Nutribullet: Take 15% off the NutriBullet Pro through June 1. [Use the code "USAPRO"]
- SodaStream: If you want to cut back on the number of bottles you're using or just like the convenience, SodaStream is offering up to 20% off some machines through Monday. [Get it at SodaStream]
- Weber Grills: Take $50 off Genesis Gas Grills through Amazon or the Weber site. The sale excludes any of the smart grills. [Get it at Weber]
Memorial Day Clothing Sales
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: First responders, veterans, and active-duty military personnel can get 10% off their entire purchase in-store or online. That deal will run through July 5. [Get it at Academy]
- Andre Assous: Take 40% off select women's shoes. [Use the code "LOVE20"]
- California Cowboy: Select robes from the California Cowboy collection will be 20% off on Memorial Day. [Get it at California Cowboy]
- Cougar Shoes: You'll find up to 70% off select styles of shoes through Memorial Day. [Get it at Cougar Shoes]
- Eddie Bauer: Take 50% off a purchase through June 1. Though, there are some exclusions to the discount. No code is required. [Get it at Eddie Bauer]
- Florsheim: Take 20% off everything from the shoe company with the exception of the Italian Collection. The Friends and Family Sale ends on Monday. [Use the code "DFS2"]
- Minnetonka: If you're ordering mocassins, you can get free ground shipping in the contiguous US on any order of at least $35. [Use the code "MayFlowers"]
- Old Navy: Take up to 50% off styles across its site and store. [Get it at Old Navy]
- Pact: Through Memorial Day, you can take up to 15% off across the site full of Fair-Trade and organic cotton clothing. [Get it at Pact]
- Tommy Breeze: Get hats and apparel at a 15% discount for Memorial Day. [Use the code "thrillist15"]
Memorial Day Outdoor Gear and Apparel Sales
- Jack Wolfskin: Take 20% all of the company's outdoor clothing and gear. [Use the code "SUMMERWOLF20"]
- Third Eye Headlamps: Trim 20% off any order across the site through Memorial Day. [Get it at Third Eye Headlamps]
Memorial Day Travel Sales
- Monos: Luggage, backpacks, and duffels are up to 35% off on its website. [Use the code "MEMORIAL2021"]
- Southwest: It's running a flight sale with one-way tickets as low as $49. [Get it at Southwest]
Memorial Day Tech Sales
- GameStop: There are a lot of discounts running through May 31 at GameStop. Get up to $40 of Nintendo Switch games, up to $10 off Switch accessories, 40% off Atrix Gaming Gear, up to 50% off Xbox and PlayStation games, and more. [Get it at GameStop]
- Satechi: If you're looking for cords and devices to help upgrade your home office situation, Satechi is offering 15% tech accessories with the code "MDW15" and 20% off orders over $100 with the code "MDW20." [Get it at Satechi]
Other Memorial Day Sales
- Green Roads: It's offering its many CBD products at a discount. You can get $20 off a $100 purchase or $50 off a $200 purchase. The sale runs through May 31. [Get it at Green Roads]
- Higher Standards: Through Monday, the cannabis lifestyle site is offering 20% off everything on the site. [Use the code "HSUSA"]
- Life Elements: The CBD company with products like CBD bath salts is offering 20% off across the site. [Get it at Life Elements]
- Remedy Organics: Trim 20% off orders across the site or on its products on Amazing. Remedy offers "functional wellness shakes and Immunity+ wellness shots." You can also get 20% off the three-day Reset Program, which usually starts at $129. - [Get it at Remedy Organics or Amazon]