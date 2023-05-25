These Are the Biggest Travel Deals for Memorial Day Weekend
Summer is basically here, so let's go ahead and plan that vacation.
At last, the long-awaited Memorial Day weekend is finally here. It's time to pull out the grill, check to see if your suntan lotion hasn't expired, and get out of town—or, if the weather cooperates, at least get outside.
For many of us, it was a long and dreary winter-spring, so we're ready to jump in the car, board the plane, or just climb into anything that will take us somewhere that doesn't have the same four walls of our home. Unfortunately, not all of us managed to line up travel in time to get away this weekend. Recognizing this pent-up demand, many airlines, hotels, and other travel companies are offering savings on future bookings in honor of the long weekend.
Of course, like most of the best things in life, many of these travel deals are fleeting. Some of the deals after the holiday weekend or at the end of the month. If something catches your eye, you'll want to hop on it right away.
Read on to browse some of the best Memorial Day weekend travel deals out there right now.
Flight Deals
Play Airlines
The low-cost Icelandic airline is running a Memorial Day flash sale on flights to Europe right now. The deal applies to flights booked with the airline between now and May 29 and it will get you 35 percent off the flight’s original price. The deal is valid for flights from September 1 until December 15 for flights to Reykjavik, Paris, London, and Dublin, or through October 31 for flights to Amsterdam or Glasgow. Use the promo code PLAYMEMDAY for the discount.
Southwest Airlines
You can book one-way flights starting at $59 with Southwest's newest flight sale. The deals are available on bookings through 11:59 pm PT on June 1 and is valid on continental US flights from June 13 through November 1, 2023, and flights between Hawaii and the continental US between August 8 and November 1, 2023. Limitations on travel days, markets, and seats apply.
Hawaiian Airlines
You can score cheap airfare from the mainland to many in-demand Hawaiian destinations from a number of mainland cities right now. Flights booked through the airline's one-way fare sale from San Jose to Kona start at $119 one-way for travel between August 14 and October 26, while flights between LA, Long Beach, San Francisco, and San Jose and destinations like Kahului, Kona, and Lihue are also available at discounted rates for travel between mid-August and late October. Select flights to Hawaii from Portland, Seattle, Phoenix, Austin, Boston, and New York are also on sale.
Frontier Airlines
Frontier is offering a $699 subscription for unlimited summer travel (a significant savings from its usual $999 cost). Its Summer GoWild Pass can be used for both domestic and international travel through September 30.
Delta Air Lines
Delta AmEx cardholders can now earn award flights obtained using their SkyMiles at a 15% discount through the airline's "TakeOff 15" promotion.
Cruise Deals
Costa Cruises
Costa is currently running a spring sale promotion with discounted fares as low as $489 per person across select itineraries in the Mediterranean, northern Europe, and transatlantic. The deal is available for bookings through May 31 for a selection of itineraries through November 2023. Some blackout dates and occupancy restrictions may apply.
Holland America Line
The cruise line is offering last-minute Alaska sailings through June 21 for over 50% off. Alaska Gulf sailings start at $329, and third and fourth guests on inside and ocean-view bookings sail for free. Bookings through May 31 also get up to $150 in onboard credits per stateroom.
Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad is allowing any passengers to cruise under the age of 22 to cruise for free on some of its Expeditions-National Geographic sailings this summer. To get the deal, travelers under 22 need to travel with an adult paying full price in a double occupancy cabin. The offer is available on bookings completed by June 30, 2023, using the promo code CHLD FR.
Hotel and Resort Deals
Extended Stay America
The hotel brand just announced additional benefits through its Extended Perks membership program and a few upcoming deals. For Memorial Day bookings from May 25 through May 29, members can also get up to 55% off stays of seven nights or more. Members also get a reduced member rate and other benefits.
B Hotels & Resorts
The company's "Salute to Summer" Memorial Day weekend flash sale is offering 20% off stays at three Florida properties: B Ocean Resort in Fort Lauderdale, B Resort & Spa in Orlando, and Banana Bay Resort & Marina in Marathon. The deal is available for trips booked between May 26 and May 29 for stays through August 31, 2023 using the promo code FLASH.
The Restoration Hotel Charleston
The boutique Charleston hotel is offering 15% off Monday through Friday bookings there through May 31, 2023. The hotel is also offering a $25 dining credit at its The Watch Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits.
Marriott Bonvoy
The company's Upgraded Rooms & Suites deal is offering guests complimentary room upgrades or discounted suites for summer stay at many of its properties for bookings through July 31. The company is also offering a number of packages for Memorial Day, which can be browsed on its website.
More Travel Deals
RVshare
The RV rental company is giving away $500,000 in national and state park passes with rentals booked by May 31, 2023 for travel by September 5, 2023. Travelers eligible for the free passes must book a rental of at least three days.
Rocky Mountaineer
The train known for its Rockies to Red Rocks route is offering up to a $1,000 discount per couple (or $500 per person) on its US route for 2023, and savings on its iconic Canadian routes as well. The deal is available for select travel dates booked through the train’s sales center, through a travel agent, or directly on its website by May 31, 2023.
Saint Lucia
The popular destination is offering deals of up to 65% off at more than 40 hotels, resorts, tours, and excursions for the guests visiting the area through September. The special offers can be browsed at the destination's "Discover Summer Saint Lucia Style" hub. Deals include up to 65% off bookings at the Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa and up to 50% off select dates at the Coco Palm Hotel.
Amtrak
The rail service is offering its new discounted "Night Owl" tickets on the Northeast Corridor right now. Amtrak also has discounted fare from several cities to New Orleans through June 25, and 50% off the Amtrak San Joaquins line for the Allensworth Juneteenth celebration on June 10. Additional current Amtrak deals can be viewed here.