These Are the Biggest Travel Deals for Memorial Day Weekend

At last, the long-awaited Memorial Day weekend is finally here. It's time to pull out the grill, check to see if your suntan lotion hasn't expired, and get out of town—or, if the weather cooperates, at least get outside.

For many of us, it was a long and dreary winter-spring, so we're ready to jump in the car, board the plane, or just climb into anything that will take us somewhere that doesn't have the same four walls of our home. Unfortunately, not all of us managed to line up travel in time to get away this weekend. Recognizing this pent-up demand, many airlines, hotels, and other travel companies are offering savings on future bookings in honor of the long weekend.

Of course, like most of the best things in life, many of these travel deals are fleeting. Some of the deals after the holiday weekend or at the end of the month. If something catches your eye, you'll want to hop on it right away.

Read on to browse some of the best Memorial Day weekend travel deals out there right now.

Flight Deals

Play Airlines

The low-cost Icelandic airline is running a Memorial Day flash sale on flights to Europe right now. The deal applies to flights booked with the airline between now and May 29 and it will get you 35 percent off the flight’s original price. The deal is valid for flights from September 1 until December 15 for flights to Reykjavik, Paris, London, and Dublin, or through October 31 for flights to Amsterdam or Glasgow. Use the promo code PLAYMEMDAY for the discount.

Southwest Airlines

You can book one-way flights starting at $59 with Southwest's newest flight sale. The deals are available on bookings through 11:59 pm PT on June 1 and is valid on continental US flights from June 13 through November 1, 2023, and flights between Hawaii and the continental US between August 8 and November 1, 2023. Limitations on travel days, markets, and seats apply.

Hawaiian Airlines

You can score cheap airfare from the mainland to many in-demand Hawaiian destinations from a number of mainland cities right now. Flights booked through the airline's one-way fare sale from San Jose to Kona start at $119 one-way for travel between August 14 and October 26, while flights between LA, Long Beach, San Francisco, and San Jose and destinations like Kahului, Kona, and Lihue are also available at discounted rates for travel between mid-August and late October. Select flights to Hawaii from Portland, Seattle, Phoenix, Austin, Boston, and New York are also on sale.

Frontier Airlines

Frontier is offering a $699 subscription for unlimited summer travel (a significant savings from its usual $999 cost). Its Summer GoWild Pass can be used for both domestic and international travel through September 30.

Delta Air Lines

Delta AmEx cardholders can now earn award flights obtained using their SkyMiles at a 15% discount through the airline's "TakeOff 15" promotion.