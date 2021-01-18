All the Best MLK Day Sales to Take Advantage of Right Now
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is more than a day off of work (for some people). It's even more than a day of remembrance for the great civil rights leader. It's a day that honors his legacy through being the only federal holiday that is a day of service, a day to work on improving your community through action.
Though, because stores never miss a throwing a sale when you've got a day off work, it's also a good time to find deals on clothes, home goods, mattresses, and more. You're going to find big discounts everywhere from Old Navy to Brooklyn Bedding and beyond.
Here are all the best sales take place over the long weekend.
Clothing Sales
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: You'll be able to grab an extra 30% off select sale items (up to 65% off). You'll also find 25% off YETI drinkware. [Get it at Academy Sports + Outdoors]
- Bloomingdale's: A lot at Bloomingdale's is discounted an extra 10% through Monday, including some sale items. [Use the code "EXTRA10"]
- Bonobos: You'll find up to 50% off select items. [Get it at Bonobos]
- California Cowboy: You can get 30-50% off robes and items like the comfy High Sierra shirt. [Get it at California Cowboy]
- Happy Socks: Take 40% off select items through January 20. [Get it at Happy Socks]
- Measure & Made: Trim $30 off any two pairs of pants and denim through January 24. [Get it at Measure & Made]
- Old Navy: You'll find a big sale with up to 50% off items across the site. [Get it at Old Navy]
- Richer Poorer: Take an extra 35% off select sale items. [Get it at Richer Poorer]
- Urban Outfitters: You take up to 40% off select items. [Get it at Urban Outfitters]
Home Goods Sales
- Bed, Bath & Beyond: You can trim an extra 20% off in-store or curbside pickup orders. [Get it at Bed, Bath & Beyond]
- Hurom: Take 30% off all slow juicers and blenders through February 1. [Get it at Hurom]
- Industry West: Through the end of the month, you can take 20% off new arrivals and bestsellers, as well as 25% off items in the Winter Sale. [Use the code "NEWYEAR"]
- Mitzi Lighting: Starting January 23 (a little after this weekend) you'll be able to nab 20% off lighting sitewide. [Use the code "glowup20"]
- Pom Pom at Home: The bedding and blanket company is offering 20% off sitewide in its Winter White sale. [Use the code "WINTER20"]
- Sur La Table: The shop's overstock sale will land you 40% off a good handful of cookware. [Get it at Sur La Table]
- World Market: Take an extra 15% off any curbside pickup orders. [Get it at World Market]
Mattress & Bedding Sales
- Allswell: You'll find 15% off a whole lot of items on the Allswell site. [Get it at Allswell]
- Brooklyn Bedding: Take 25% off across the site through January 18. [Get it at Brooklyn Bedding]
- Casper: You'll find 15% off mattresses through January 21 at the mattress site. [Get it at Casper]
- Nest Bedding: You'll find 10% off across the site through the end of the month. [Get it at Nest Bedding]
- PlushBeds: Through January 25, you can trim $1,200 off all bedroom mattresses and snag a free Plush Luxury Sheet Set. You can also take 20% off all toppers and bedding. [Get it at PlushBeds]
- RV Mattress: The company with mattresses for the road will give you 25% off across its site through January 18. [Get it at RV Mattress]
Other Sales
- Each & Every: It's offering a deal on a custom three-pack of natural deodorants picked by Hannah Bronfman. The code "HANNAH30" will get you 30% off one of her kits. Alternatively, you can take 30% off your first Each & Every purchase with the code "HANNAH." [Get it at Each & Every]
- Spotlight Oral Care: Take 40% off your order and get free shipping on Monday. [Get it at Spotlight Oral Care]
