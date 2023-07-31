The Ideal Time to Take an Alaskan Cruise Is Right Now

Holland America Line has a pitch for all of you out there fantasizing about escaping the summer heat—which is becoming literally unbearable in some places of the world. Instead of seeking out a beach that hopefully doesn't have sea water temperatures in the triple digits, consider Alaska.

The cruise company offers roughly 180 shore excursions across its Alaska sailing options—the perfect chance to explore glaciers, whale watch, spot wildlife like bears and eagles, and more. Whether you're looking to go this August or a future August, Holland America Line is billing its Alaska cruises as the best way to spend the dog days of summer.

So what exactly makes August in Alaska so special compared to other months? According to the company, the month offers many overlapping perks including northern lights viewing opportunities (from April until August), peak Alaskan King salmon fishing (from May to August), maximum hours of daylight at Alaska's national parks, the state's warmest temperatures of the year, and gray whale, humpback, and orca watching (June through September).

"Guests choose an Alaska cruise because they want to see a glacier up close and whales in the wild, and we're proud to be number-one in these areas by offering our guests more ways to experience glaciers, wildlife and wilderness than any other cruise line," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer at Holland America Line, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "As we open bookings for our 2025 season, we're offering an unmatched Alaska: Up Close experience and incentives to start planning now."

The company just launched its 2025 Alaska sailing options, which will run between April and October 2023. There are special incentives and offers to book for 2025 now; you can save an average of $50 to $100 on bookings, which start as low as $329. Other incentives include additional package bonuses like prepaid Crew Appreciation, and free beverage package and premium WiFi upgrades. In order to secure these deals, you'll need to book 2025 sailings by October 4, 2023.

Booking an Alaska trip does make sense when you think about the fact that we're experiencing the hottest summer on record—and probably the coolest one for the rest of our lives.

One of the most popular options for 2024, the Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice 28-day cruise will be back in 2025. It sails roundtrip from Seattle to the Bering Sea, then into the Arctic Circle, and includes stops in multiple Alaskan cities. The 14-day Great Alaskan Explorer sailing will also be returning for 2025, as well as several popular seven day cruises.

You can explore August itineraries and all other Alaska sailings at HollandAmerica.com.