If You're Booking a Summer Flight, Do It ASAP

You'd better hit the purchase button on those flight tickets you've been eyeing to get away this summer, because they're not (on average) going to get any cheaper than right now.

Wild bursts of luck and flash deals aside, a new report by travel booking platform Hopper found that flight prices are expected to peak soon, meaning that if you don't score those tickets now, you will likely have to pay more in a month or so.

There is, however, a difference between domestic and international flights. As the report points out in its six-month airfare forecast, domestic flight prices are expected to peak in the US towards late May and early June, getting as high as $315 roundtrip on average, with prices being in line or slightly higher compared to last year.

April, instead, is your lucky month to book domestic travel. Compared to the same time last year, April airfare is set to remain lower in price at an average of $290 per domestic roundtrip ticket.

Looking at domestic flights altogether, though, prices are still, on average, lower than pre-pandemic levels—and you have to thank big planes for that. Thanks to the addition of larger planes to their fleets, airlines were able, in the past couple of years, to increase their seat capacity, being better equipped to satisfy the strong travel demand in the US.

It's a different story when it comes to international travel. When comparing average prices of this year to pre-pandemic fares, airfare is still higher in most regions, and we (mainly) have jet fuel prices to thank for that.

According to the report, in 2024 jet fuel prices are a whopping 34% higher than at this time in 2019. As a result, operating costs of longer flights are higher too, and airlines are likely to keep offering more elevated flight tickets.

But there is some good news. Compared to last year, jet fuel prices dropped by 4%, which contributed to seeing, on average, lower international flight prices than 2023. The only exception, however, remains Canada, and airfare to the Northern country has actually increased by 7% compared to the same period last year.

Some countries and continents really stand out among the lower average international flight prices. This year, passengers can fly to Mexico for an average of $450 per roundtrip ticket, which is 14% lower than last year. Roundtrip flights to Europe, instead, are averaging $882 (-10% vs. 2023) and those to Oceania stand at $1,487 (-11% vs. 2023). Airfare to the Antilles, costs on average $395 (-13%), while roundtrip tickets to Asia are currently averaging $1,370 (-9%).