This Travel Pillow Looks Like Giant Cartoon Hands and Holds You in Any Position

Here's a thought you've probably never had while flying: You need a pair of giant cartoon hands to help you sleep.
The MonPère may change your mind. Trying to get that all-important sleep while traveling can suck. You do the head bob in your seat, waking up each time you lean too far to one side, dropping a little drool on your neighbor's shoulder. Travel pillows help with the bobbing and the neck pain, but it's not actually all that comfortable.
The MonPère looks just as ridiculous as a travel pillow, but it might help you get better rest. The device is a bendable pillow that offers support for whatever position you find most comfortable. It's made from solid silicone to give it flexibility while remaining firm. The fingers of the cartoon hands are reinforced to support your giant 11-pound melon while you nod off.
The pillow is being funded through Kickstarter and has raised more than $9,600 of its roughly $27,000 goal with 29 days remaining in the campaign. You can preorder the bendable Mickey hands through the campaign. A single pillow carries the early bird price of $79.
Add it to your list of ways to grab some solid sleep on a plane. At least, your list of ways to get some sleep after you address a few questions about what the hell you just wrapped around your body.
