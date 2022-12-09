These Are the World's Most Anticipated Hotels Opening in 2023

Everyone has a different vacation style. Some people have found a place and go back to the same spot, sometimes even the same exact lodging, every single year at the same time. Its familiarity is what brings relaxation and enjoyment. Others of us though are the exact opposite. We never want to go to the same place twice, to stay at the same hotel more than once. For those of us always seeking the new, a new Hotels.com ranking of the most anticipated hotel openings of 2023 is for us.

"A new flock of hotels will open in 2023, catering to travelers' diverse needs. Research from Hotels.com reveals the top 2023 new hotels in the world's hottest destinations," Hotels.com shared with Thrillist, about their ranking. "These brand-new stays have more to offer—from the liveliest city centers bustling with history and culture to sparkling seaside paradises designed to pamper and indulge."

Here are the 10 most anticipated hotel openings in 2023, according to Hotels.com data:

• La Palma in Capri, Italy

• 100 Princes Street in Edinburgh

• Ikos Odisia in Corfu, Greece

• Celestial Suites in Kefalonia, Greece

• 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay in Princeville, Kauai

• Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo in Tamarindo, Mexico

• Alila Kothaifaru Maldives in Maldives, Indian Ocean

• Six Senses in Rome

• Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

• art'otel London Battersea Power Station in London