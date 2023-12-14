The Most Anticipated New Hotel Openings in 2024

Courtesy of Hotel Bardo Savannah Courtesy of Hotel Bardo Savannah

There are thousands of hotels around the world. Most of them provide the most basic of necessities: a bed, a place to shower, and a roof over your head. But, at their best, hotels are the enhancement of your trip—a bed that leaves you feeling well rested in the morning, a shower that eases the cramped travel muscles in your shoulders, and walls covered in decor that feels invigorating. A great hotel is ample with modern amenities, memorable views, and a sense that everything is taken care of. It's a room that smells good and feels fresh, where the hotel is as much the destination as the location you've traveled to. That can be the world’s best hotel in Lake Como or a luxury adventure launch pad in the French Alps or a prime spot for views of the northern lights in Iceland. For 2024, there are more new hotels that are promising to deliver that sense of place. Below are the hotels that Thrillist is most excited about in 2024, from the first carbon-positive hotel in the US to a new luxury lifestyle hotel coming to Dublin.

Populus Denver, Colorado

Summer 2024

The first thing you'll notice about Populus is that it is a very unique building, designed by Studio Gang. With sweeping white walls that have pronounced cutouts to appear similar to Aspen trees, it stands out against the Denver landscape. But what makes Populus so notable is not what you see on the outside. Or the inside, which is beautifully designed by Wildman Chalmers Design and Fowler + Fowler Architecture. The most spectacular part of the Populus property is that it is the US's first "carbon-positive" hotel—which means that the building is producing more energy than it requires to produce. Learn more here.

Dinso Resorts & Villas Phuket, Thailand

Spring 2024

From IHG's Vignette Collection, this resort will sit on the shores of Patong, a popular beach town in the country. The property is constructed "mainly out of wooden materials" according to IHG, and photos of the villas show how they blend into the surrounding environment. The space seems downright cinematic, with 26 tree-top villas that feature their own pools and views of the coastline. Learn more here.

The Lince Santa Clara Vila do Conde, Portugal

2024

This new property from The Lince Hotels in Vila do Conde, Portugal is constructed in a Neoclassical heritage building. It's optimally located 25 minutes away from the Porto city center and overlooking the coast. It pairs classic elements of the space with new luxuries like an infinity pool and a wellness center. The on-site restaurant is led by a 2 Michelin star chef, and there's another restaurant serving traditional Portuguese cuisine. With only 87 rooms and suites, this will feel like a more intimate setting with the benefits of staying at a larger property. Learn more here.

Domes Tholos Santorini Santorini, Greece

Spring 2024

Domes is opening its first hotel in Santorini and it's going to deliver something increasingly hard to find on the busy tourist island: calm. Situated near the island's northwestern coast, Domes Tholos Santorini will feature materials like volcanic stone and blonde oak. There will be 50 suites and two villas, a rooftop garden dining experience, and an indoor pool. Domes' signature spa and restaurant will also be on property, where you can embrace "Ef Zeen," aka the art of living well. Learn more here.

The Leinster Dublin, Ireland

February 2024

Dubbed as Dublin's first luxury lifestyle hotel, this 55-room property will be located on the edge of Merrion Square. There will be a rooftop restaurant from Jean-Georges, a bar and supper club, a thermal suite experience, and a luxury gym. What's more, everything will be understated, making it the perfect place to end the day after exploring the endlessly interesting Irish city. Learn more here.

Chable Sea of Cortez La Paz, Mexico

Early 2024

Unfortunately, we will never be able to live under the sea—at least not yet. But you can feel what it is like to an extent by staying in the clam-shaped pods that will dot the coastline in Baja California Sur. The 700,000-square-foot property will be home to 50 suites that each have their own garden, terrace, and plunge pool. The beachfront property will also boast a large spa and three restaurants. Learn more here.

Hotel Bardo Savannah, Georgia

February 2024

The Historic Mansion on Forsyth Park is now Hotel Bardo Savannah, which promises to be "a gathering place for Savannah locals and visitors." With high attention to design detail, this two-acre property has 149 guest rooms, a 25-meter pool and pool bar, a holistic gym and wellness spa, and an Italian restaurant and cooking school. Learn more here.

