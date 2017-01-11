News

These Are the Best News Bloopers of 2016 and They're Hilarious

The incredibly amusing News Be Funny YouTube channel has compiled their annual "Best News Bloopers" of the year compilation. It's your annual reminder that live TV is hard and things will inevitably go wrong at some point.

From weird man-on-the-street interviews to anchors somehow not realizing they're sculpting a penis on TV, the year-end roundup has it all. One of the year's best is Q13 News' drawing game. The first drawing looks like it will be unavoidably phallic. It's a nice surprise when it's not at all. However, his co-host doesn't disappoint with her complete misconception of what a cannon looks like.

The year-end round-up could benefit from individual awards. The Shaolin Kung Fu Master who went on-air with pre-broken bricks deserves an award for error of the year. Especially since his first attempt involved showing how he could break a brick with a common water glass. What a master! What touch!

And there needs to be a phrase of the year award for the person who wrote down "emergency defecation situation" and decided to stick with it. Congrats. You made someone say that on TV. This imaginary award is yours.

