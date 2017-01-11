These Are the Best News Bloopers of 2016 and They're Hilarious

The year-end round-up could benefit from individual awards. The Shaolin Kung Fu Master who went on-air with pre-broken bricks deserves an award for error of the year. Especially since his first attempt involved showing how he could break a brick with a common water glass. What a master! What touch!

And there needs to be a phrase of the year award for the person who wrote down "emergency defecation situation" and decided to stick with it. Congrats. You made someone say that on TV. This imaginary award is yours.

