These Are the Absolute Funniest News Bloopers of 2017

There are all kinds of absurd year-end roundups that will make you feel a little better about 2017. For instance, the best memes of the year is the kind of thing that can bring you a smile even if you feel like the year hasn't been aces.
In that same vein, the best news bloopers of the year should brighten your day for five-to-ten minutes. The News Be Funny YouTube channel has compiled the best bloopers of 2017, and it's a hilarious binge of the clips that have gone viral over the last year. This video would have been useful in Blade Runner because if you don't laugh at some of these clips, you're might not be human.
The video hits some of the year's best bloopers and even gets to the weird fads, like the Pacqui One Chip Challenge that made broadcasters throw up on air. The compilation also has that farmer who laughs exactly like his chickens, the weatherman who wasn't sure what kind of swinging was the activity of the day, the MARTA bus that parked in front of a Weather Channel shot of an imploding building, and the time a kid ran on-screen to fart at a meteorologist.
This is the exact kind of cathartic release you need at the end of 2017.
