The Best Nude Beaches in the World, as Ranked by Experts

Depending on a number of your personal beliefs, you might not gel with the following sentence: "It is my divine right to be naked at the beach." But, that is my personal truth, okay? I want to be as naked as a jaybird, every inch of my soft and pale flesh exposed to the coarse sand and the hot sun and the salty sea. Sure, showering later will be a bit interesting, but it's not like my Brazilian-cut bikini bottoms were protecting my bits too well anyways. For a wide number of reasons, going to a nude beach is delightful—even tan lines, the shedding of a final layer of humility that puts you in touch with your more primal element, risque IG pictures, packing lighter.

There's also this iconic scene from the USA series Monk, which may capture some people's overall hesitancy for going au naturale, but captures my general enthusiasm for the idea: