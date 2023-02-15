Forbes Just Named These 5 Ships Its First-Ever Star-Rated Cruises

For the first time, Forbes Travel Guide has released ocean cruise ratings. The five ships honored—Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Edge, and Celebrity Summit—are the first resorts at sea to receive the distinction. Apex, Flora, and Millennium received 4-star ratings, while Edge and Summit both were recommended.

A 4-star rating means that the property is exceptional and offers high levels of service and quality of facility to match. The highest ranking a property can attain is 5-stars. A recommended but un-starred property is an excellent property with consistently good service and facilities, according to Forbes.

"Forbes Travel Guide is thrilled to announce Celebrity ships as the world's first Star-Rated resorts at sea in the new ocean cruise category," said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Celebrity has delivered on Forbes Travel Guide's standards time and time again during meticulous incognito inspections—offering guests experiences that rival those at the very best land-based properties. We congratulate Celebrity Cruises on this spectacular and historic accomplishment."

Celebrity Cruises is the first ocean-cruise company to earn such a distinction. Forbes Travel Guide said in a press release announcing the news that a second wave of cruise line honors will be revealed as part of FTG later this year, while others are currently being evaluated for inclusion in the 2024 ranking.

"We always reach for the stars at Celebrity Cruises, whether it's in our exceptional level of service, our innovative ship design, or the highest quality of relaxed luxury experiences we provide onboard. To now be Star-rated multiple times over is such an incredible honor from the Forbes Travel Guide team. It's confirmation that with our resorts at sea, our guests truly sail on the world's best places to the world's best places," said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo in a statement shared with Thrillist.

To see the complete Forbes Travel Guide 2023, head to ForbesTravelGuide.com.