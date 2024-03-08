The Best European Party Cities Aren't the Most Famous Ones

Walking down a foggy street in Prague with my body bent slightly from the weight of libations and dancing and my lungs a bit crispy from the cigarette I bummed (smoking doesn't count in Europe) was perhaps one of the most peaceful moments of my life. There's something to be said about giving in to the whim of nightlife—especially when it includes very cheap beer, views of the Vltava River, and plenty of clubs to bounce between.

It is no surprise to me that Prague was named as the top city for partying, in a new study. Using data from Tripadvisor and AirDNA, experts at online betting website OLBG created what it's deemed the European Nightlife Index, ranking the top 10 cities for going out on the continent.

To determine which cities were worthy of this honor, OLBG looked at how the 50 biggest cities in Europe stacked up when it came to these five factors:

the average price per night for an Airbnb

the average cost of domestic beer

the cost of a taxi per kilometer

the number of bars and nightclubs per 100,000 people

the number of casinos per 1 million people



Prague received the highest ranking of the European cities, scoring 8.44 out of 10. Not far behind Prague was a city that is definitely worth checking out: Bratislava, Slovakia, with a score of 8.16. Bratislava is not only a top 10 city for partying in Europe; it's great for everything else too. The city is known for its "laid-back adventures" during the day and is only an hour away from Vienna, making it the perfect addition to an Austrian itinerary. The city is also home to 41 casinos, more than any other city in Europe.

Here is the complete list of the top 10 cities for partying in Europe, according ot the study. Click through the links for some additional Thrillist insights for each location.



In a time when nightclubs are disappearing, it is heartening that there are still places where you can get a cheap beer and an easy cab ride home.

At the bottom of the list of 50 cities? Paris, London, and Stockholm, all with total scores below 3. That makes sense, even just from price standpoint. They are much pricier cities for beer, taxis, and Airbnbs than the top-ranking cities—and nothing puts a damper on a great night quite like blowing your budget on the first drink. See the full list of all 50 cities here.