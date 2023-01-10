These Are the Most Powerful Passports in 2023

Passports are valuable. It takes an incredible amount of concentration to successfully go through the process of obtaining one. Still, for a traveler, it is the golden ticket, a way to roam beyond the confines of your country's borders. Not all passports are created equal, however. Some are skeleton keys. Some are mailbox keys.

For 2023, the Henley Passport Index used data from the International Air Transport Association to rank all 199 passports from the planet's nations. The ranking is determined by the number of places the passport holder can go without getting a visa before entering.

Japan is in first place, with tourists holding a Japanese passport able to enter 193 of the 277 that require visas without one beforehand (some countries will issue visas upon arrival). Singapore and South Korea are tied in second place, each passport granting visa-free entry to 192, while Germany and Spain come in third place, with 190 locations.

"For global citizens, a better measure of economic mobility and fiscal opportunity afforded by their passports is to look at the percentage share of global GDP accessible to them visa-free," Chairman of Henley & Partners, Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, said in a statement. "Our latest research into how much global economic access each passport provides is a useful tool for investors and gives new insight into the ever-widening inequality and wealth disparity that defines our world."

The United States ranks seventh in the ranking, with 186 places allowing Americans to enter without securing visas beforehand.