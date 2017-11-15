These Jobs Will Earn You Over $100,000 a Year

The bad news is your parents were right. About most things in fact, but more specifically: Money is important if you want to do the things you want to do, and also not feel like a failure at cocktail parties. If you're not being invited to cocktail parties, by the way, it's probably because you're not making enough money.
The good news is there's a step you can take to make more cash: Get a new job, dummy. More specifically, consider doing one of the jobs that make over $100,000 a year on this list, put together by the data science team at Indeed. Know that they're not easy jobs to land, and they're not easy jobs to do. If they were, we'd all be doing them already, not scrolling around the internet.
But here we are, so check these out, then sell out.
Clearly some of these would be a more practical career switch than others, and many of them require some higher education. If you're 20 years into a career as a holiday card writer, the 14 years of training you'll need to become a physician probably won't square. A career in the tech industry might be more practical, like working as a senior software engineer for $119,791 a year. You might even get by without a computer science degree, but you will need to get really good at coding. Also, if you have a high threshold for tedium and numbers, consider becoming a tax manager or actuary for $108,515 and $111,474, respectively. Those gigs require some certifications, but they'll pay more than apprenticing under a master puzzle maker.
If you're still in school or early in your career, maybe go for gold and become a neurologist and make $217,837 a year. You'll need to complete a grad degree and years of residency training, but at the end of all that you'll be well-paid and have a job that helps people, which is the exact recipe for feeling good about yourself at a cocktail party.
Or you could look at these numbers, think about all the ways your life could be better, then go back to scrolling around the internet.
